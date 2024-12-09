5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Crucial Road Win Over Cardinals
The Seahawks earned a critical win in the desert against the Cardinals on Sunday, 30-18. This gave Seattle a one-game lead in the NFC West, including the season tiebreaker over Arizona. How did the Seahawks come away with the key divisional win? Here are five moments that led to the victory.
3:37 1st Quarter: Kyler Murray pass intercepted by Ernest Jones IV
Just like in the first matchup against Arizona, the Seahawks preyed on Kyler Murray's mistakes. Murray put the ball in harm's way early and the Seahawks took advantage. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV lurked underneath the coverage on a 2nd and 19 for Arizona.
He picked off Murray, who didn't appear to even see the Seattle linebacker. Jones returned it to the 19-yard line for a 12-yard return. That set up a go-ahead touchdown for Seattle, setting the tone for what was to come.
2:51 1st Quarter: Kyler Murray pass is intercepted by Coby Bryant
With the Seahawks already leading 10-7, the defense flustered Murray once again. He floated a ball down the left sideline, right into the waiting arms of Coby Bryant. After cutting underneath the route, he was able to haul in the takeaway and return it to the Arizona 46. That set up another touchdown drive, building Seattle's lead to 17-7.
3:57 2nd Quarter: Geno Smith connects with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 24 yards on 3rd and 10
The Seahawks led 17-10 and had an opportunity to take a commanding lead into halftime. However, Seattle's offense faced a 3rd and 10, with the risk of letting the drive stall in their own territory. Smith found Smith-Njigba over the middle, and the second-year receiver snagged the ball just before it hit the ground. He converted the first down and set Seattle up with optimal field position.
2:36 2nd Quarter: Zach Charbonnet 51-yard touchdown run
Charbonnet was the biggest story of the day for Seattle. In Ken Walker III's absence, it was about the second-round running back out of UCLA to pick up the slack. Not only did he keep the ship afloat, but he grabbed the wheel and tightened the sails.
He turned in his first career 100-plus-yard rushing game and it was the most rushing yards by a Seahawks running back since October 2022, when Walker ran for 167. He set the tone with this run, scampering 51 yards into the end zone, giving the Seahawks a commanding 24-10 lead before halftime. The Cardinals spent the rest of the game at arm's length.
7:19 4th Quarter: Chad Ryland misses 40-yard field goal attempt
The Cardinals were gaining momentum late in the game. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cardinals mounted a drive to try and cut the Seattle lead to one score. Down 27-18, the Cardinals attempted a field goal to try and cut the deficit to six.
Instead, Ryland hooked the kick left and it bounced off the upright. The Cardinals squandered a chance to make it a one-possession game and you could feel the air leave Arizona's sails after the miss.
More Seahawks News
Game Recap: Takeaways, Improved Run Game Power Seahawks to Win Over Cardinals
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Land Early Punches, Secure 30-18 Win Over Cardinals
Halftime Observations: Interceptions Guide Seahawks to 24-10 Lead vs. Cardinals
Seahawks Rule Out RB Kenneth Walker III vs. Cardinals
Ken Walker III, Michael Dickson Questionable For Seahawks, Cardinals Rematch