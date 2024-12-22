Geno Smith Sees Opportunity for Seahawks vs. Vikings
Geno Smith is leading the Seattle Seahawks into battle for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
It's a big game for the Seahawks going up against the 12-2 Vikings, and the defense is set to give Smith plenty of challenges.
"First of all, up front, man, just got a lot of stout guys up front, a lot of veteran guys in their secondary," Smith said of the Vikings defense. "They do a lot as far as personnel, different fronts. They like to show you a lot of different blitz looks and try to confuse the quarterback in that way. I think they have a really good scheme, really good plan. Coach [Brian] Flores has done a great job with those guys. It's something kind of similar to Arizona where it's going to be like blitz bluff bandit. It's a period we have in practice. Is it Cover 0? Are they going back to Cover 2? Are they spinning it to Cover 3? So a lot to decipher. Try to put pressure on the quarterback in that way; they've done a great job."
The Seahawks are running out of time with just three games left in the season to make a massive statement and push into the playoffs.
After falling out of the playoff picture with a loss in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, Smith is raising the level of urgency for his team.
"Yeah, definitely a sense of urgency. That's every week. Every week. We’ve got to take that approach every single week. We've been talking about being in playoff mode and all those things. Last home game. Big game against a really good team. We look forward to it. You know, our last home game of the season possibly so we'll see how it goes. Want to make sure we go out there and put on a good show for our fans," Smith said.
The stakes couldn't be higher for the Seahawks going into the game, and making sure they go out on a positive note is important for Smith and his teammates.
The Seahawks sit in second in the NFC West, as the Los Angeles Rams hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. While the Seahawks play the Rams in LA for the final game of the season, Seattle needs to ensure that it is still within striking distance of its division rival to allow the team a chance to snag the top spot in the NFC West on the last game of the season. The best way to do that is to win tomorrow.
Kickoff between the Vikings and Seahawks is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on FOX.
