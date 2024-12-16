All Seahawks

Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi Doubtful to Return vs. Packers

Seattle Seahawks starting center Olu Oluwatimi is doubtful to return to the team's Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

Connor Benintendi

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting center Olu Oluwatimi is doubtful to return to the Seattle Seahawks' Week 15 primetime game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury, the team announced.

It's unclear when Oluwatimi sustained the knee injury, but he was replaced by undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell on Seattle's third offensive possession of the night. Oluwatimi finished the Seahawks' second drive that ended with a field goal.

Sundell, once the third-string center, will be relied on heavily to be mistake-free with the Seahawks trailing the Packers 17-3 in the second quarter.

More Seahawks News

Ken Walker III Headlines Seahawks Inactives vs. Packers on SNF

5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 15 Game vs. Packers

Seahawks Elevate RB George Holani to Face Packers on SNF

Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Packers on Sunday Night Football

Ken Walker III Doubtful, Five Seahawks Ruled Out vs. Packers

Published |Modified
Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

Home/Game Day