Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi Doubtful to Return vs. Packers
Starting center Olu Oluwatimi is doubtful to return to the Seattle Seahawks' Week 15 primetime game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury, the team announced.
It's unclear when Oluwatimi sustained the knee injury, but he was replaced by undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell on Seattle's third offensive possession of the night. Oluwatimi finished the Seahawks' second drive that ended with a field goal.
Sundell, once the third-string center, will be relied on heavily to be mistake-free with the Seahawks trailing the Packers 17-3 in the second quarter.
More Seahawks News
Ken Walker III Headlines Seahawks Inactives vs. Packers on SNF
5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 15 Game vs. Packers
Seahawks Elevate RB George Holani to Face Packers on SNF
Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Packers on Sunday Night Football
Ken Walker III Doubtful, Five Seahawks Ruled Out vs. Packers