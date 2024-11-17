Seahawks CB Dee Williams Out vs. 49ers
Seattle Seahawks cornerback and kick returner Dee Williams has been ruled out of the team's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury, the team announced.
Williams was injured on the opening kickoff return of the second half while blocking for Kenny McIntosh, who returned the kick. The team quickly ruled him out after Williams needed help getting off the field.
The Seahawks are now without both of their primary kick returners after Laviska Shenault Jr. also left the game in the first half with an oblique injury. McIntosh and practice squad elevation Cody White are now manning kick returns for the Seahawks.
Williams also returned punts for the Seahawks, so McIntosh or White will likely fill that role as well.
