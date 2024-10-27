All Seahawks

Seahawks EDGE Dre'Mont Jones Questionable to Return vs. Bills

Outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones is questionable to return to the Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 game versus the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury.

Connor Benintendi

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (55) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones is questionable to return to the team's Week 8 game versus the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Jones, who is coming off his best game of the season versus the Atlanta Falcons last week, appeared to sustain the injury sometime in the first half before the announcement was made early in the third quarter.

Edge rushers Derick Hall and Boye Mafe will be Seattle's primary rushers in the meantime. Seattle is trailing the Bills 17-3 midway through the third quarter.

