Seahawks P Michael Dickson Questionable to Return vs. Jets
Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson is questionable to return to the team's Week 13 game versus the New York Jets with a back injury.
It's unclear when Dickson sustained the injury during the game or if it is an issue he has been monitoring before the game. Even after being worked on by Seattle's medical staff on the sideline, Dickson came onto the field to assist the Seahawks' field goal operation early in the fourth quarter.
Dickson went to the locker room shortly after with the Seahawks trailing 21-19, and kicker Jason Myers would be the fill-in punter.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
