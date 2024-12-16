All Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Exits Game vs. Packers

Sam Howell is in at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks after Geno Smith sustained a suspected leg injury in the third quarter.

Connor Benintendi

Dec 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith exited the game midway through the third quarter of the team's Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers. The team announced that he is questionable to return.

Smith was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper as he tried to get the ball out while under pressure. His leg got folded up under him, and backup quarterback Sam Howell took the next two snaps to conclude the drive.

After being helped off the field, Smith was seen entering the blue medical tent on Seattle's sideline. He then walked to the locker room with the Seahawks' training staff.

Seattle trails Green Bay 20-6 midway through the third quarter in primetime at Lumen Field.

