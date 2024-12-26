All Seahawks

Seahawks RBs Must Step Up in Ken Walker's Absence

Ken Walker III is out for the Seattle Seahawks, which means the depth is being called upon against the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs for a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs for a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks face a crucial game tonight against the Chicago Bears, but they will be going into battle without star running back Ken Walker III, who left the Week 16 game with an ankle injury.

The game is Walker's fifth miss this season, which means Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh will be called upon to help shoulder the load.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is confident in their abilities, especially with Charbonnet drawing the start.

"You guys have been exposed to Zach [Charbonnet] longer than I have," Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday. "To me, it seems like he's been the same guy since we [drafted him]. That's one of the things you love about him, he's the same guy every day. Incredibly prepared, runs the ball tough, runs it hard. I think he's growing as a player and as a person, but that just speaks to his work ethic." 

While Charbonnet is expected to get a large workload, McIntosh is also someone the Seahawks feel confident in.

"It seems like every time he touches the ball, something positive happens, which is good," Macdonald said of McIntosh. "He's earned those opportunities and we've had conversations like this throughout the season of 'Hey, stick to your prep, stay steadfast in in your approach, and those opportunities will come your way and take advantage of them.' I felt like he's done that and it's kind of a great opportunity to this game to do it again." 

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, has had 13 carries over the last three weeks compared to just four over the first 13 weeks. His added workload into the offense has earned the confidence of quarterback Geno Smith.

"I think he's been really, really dynamic when he touches the ball. I can think of just a few explosive runs he's had. Just the way he's finishing the runs always, always falling forward. You know, like I said, he's a really talented guy. He's in a room crowded with talented running backs and, whenever he's got his chance to showcase what he can do, he's done great. I expect the same things from him," Smith said.

Smith pulled back the curtain and shared how much McIntosh has been dedicated this season, putting him in an optimal position to succeed late in the year for the Seahawks.

"What people don't see is all the hard work Kenny has put in and the work he does behind the scenes," Smith said of McIntosh on Tuesday. "[Running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu] does a great job with those guys and preparing them, but he does a lot of work on his own as far as the weight room, classroom, asking the right questions. And so when he's got the ball in his hands he's a dynamic runner; he showcases that. Every time he's touched it it's been a positive game for us for the most part. I think just all the things he's doing, little things he's doing is showing up in his game, and I think that's the main thing. He's being a true pro. He's coming to work every day trying to get better. You know, it's showing up on the field."

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Bears is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

