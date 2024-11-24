Seahawks RG Anthony Bradford Doubtful to Return vs. Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks right guard Anthony Bradford is doubtful to return to the team's Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a leg injury, the team announced.
Bradford was injured on Seattle's fourth offensive play, a 6-yard rush by running back Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks' training staff was looking at his right ankle on the field before helping Bradford limp off to the sideline.
After being evaluated, Bradford was carted to the locker room, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes is now in the game for Seattle in the first quarter. Bradford has started all 11 games for the Seahawks this season, but the team platooned Haynes at times earlier in the season. Haynes has played 104 snaps prior to Week 12, according to Pro Football Reference.
