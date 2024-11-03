Seahawks RT George Fant Doubtful to Return vs. Rams
Making his first start since injuring his knee in the team's season opener, Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant is doubtful to return to their Week 9 game versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell was in for the Seahawks' final offensive drive of the first quarter, while Fant remained on the sideline. The team then announced Fant's injury, which may be him re-aggravating his pre-existing ailment.
Jerrell started the last two games for Seattle, but Fant was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and made the start versus the Rams. There is no immediate backup to Jerrell.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
