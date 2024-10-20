Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Questionable to Return vs. Falcons
Wide receiver DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks' leading receiver, is questionable to return to their Week 7 game versus the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury.
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is questionable to return to the team's Week 7 game versus the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury, the team announced.
Metcalf tweaked his knee during the fourth quarter and was quickly designated as questionable. He tried to run on the sidelines but was seen shaking his head to indicate he may not be able to return to the game. Metcalf was then carted to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter.
It was a productive day for Metcalf prior to his injury, recording four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown with four secons remaining in the first half. That helped Seattle build up a 34-14 lead late in the game.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
