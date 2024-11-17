All Seahawks

Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Doubtful to Return vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. left the game in the first quarter with an oblique injury.

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (1) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. is doubtful to return to the team's Week 11 game versus the San Francisco 49ers with an oblique injury, the team announced.

Shenault has occasionally seen time on offense this season but has primarily been used as a kick returner for the Seahawks alongside Dee Williams. He's not unlikely to return after the first quarter.

Seattle trails San Francisco 7-3 early in the second quarter. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh will be searching for another option to fill Shenault's role in the meantime, with backup running back Kenny McIntosh the most likely candidate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

