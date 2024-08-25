Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns Carted Off vs. Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns was carted off the field in the first quarter of the team's preseason finale versus the Cleveland Browns.
Burns, who had his cleat off and appeared to be having his foot or ankle looked at on the sideline, was taken back to the locker room after playing Seattle's first defensive drive, per Seahawks On SI's Corbin K. Smith.
The exact injury and its severity are unknown. The loss of Burns would be a crushing blow to the Seahawks, who traded veteran cornerback Mike Jackson on Thursday. Trading Jackson signaled a vote of confidence in corners Tre Brown and Burns — both of whom are now working through injuries.
Burns had been making a push in the preseason to be Seattle's primary slot corner, and that's where he was playing against the Browns prior to his exit.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.