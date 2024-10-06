Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen Questionable to Return vs. New York Giants
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is questionable to return to the team's Week 5 game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury.
Woolen appeared to be initially hurt in the first half, but walked off under his own power. He later returned to the game, but continued to go in and out of the game. Eventually, he went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter.
Seattle's secondary has been carved up by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has completed 23 of 33 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. New York leads the Seahawks 23-13 with under six minutes remaining in the game.
Uchenna Nwosu, who made his season debut versus the Giants, has already been ruled out with a thigh injury.
