Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams Out vs. Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams will not return to the team's Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury, the team announced.
Williams played just one defensive drive before exiting. The Seahawks are banged up on defense, with linebackers Jerome Baker and Uchenna Nwosu already sidelined to begin the game. Rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II also was ruled out.
He is a key piece to Seattle's run defense that is trying to bounce back from giving up 185 rushing yards last week. In the meantime, expect an increase in snaps for defensive linemen Johnathan Hankins and Mike Morris.
Williams exited the locker room and was seen back on the team's bench, still in uniform, but did not return to the game. He was ruled out at halftime with Seattle leading 17-3.