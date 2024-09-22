Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II Out vs. Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II went to the locker room in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was ruled out at halftime.
Adding to the the stacking injuries on defense, Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II will not return to the team's Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury, the team announced.
Murphy went down and couldn't get off the field before the next snap, but he was eventually able to walk off under his own power. After time in the medical tent, he walked off the field. He was ruled out, along with Leonard Williams, at halftime.
It's the latest in a swath of injuries, most recently including Williams. Mike Morris is now seeing an increase in snaps in lieu of Williams and Murphy.
