Seattle Seahawks Elevate 2 Players From Practice Squad to Fortify Defense
Edge rusher Tyus Bowser and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna were elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, the team announced.
The Seahawks are bringing in reinforcements to help fortify their decimated defensive front, which will be without Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams and possibly Jerome Baker — sidelining three starters, a possible fourth and a key rotational defensive lineman.
Bohanna was signed earlier this week to the practice squad and will be quickly thrust into action. Bowser has been on the practice squad for nearly a month as a post-cutdown add. He was elevated from the practice squad in Week 3 also, recording 12 defensive snaps but no marks in the box score versus the Miami Dolphins.
Bowser is expected to backup Dre'Mont Jones and Derick Hall on Seattle's edges alongside Trevis Gipson. Bohanna will likely serve in a rotational role on the defensive line with Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Mike Morris and Myles Adams also playing increased snaps.
Matt Gotel, who was also re-signed to the practice squad this week after spending much of training camp with the Seahawks, was not elevated to versus Detroit. He was injured in camp, resulting in his departure from the team, so it's possible the team doesn't think he's game-ready quite yet. Bohanna also has more NFL experience, playing in 33 games (13 starts) in his three prior seasons.
The Seahawks and Lions' Week 4 Monday Night Football game kicks off at 5:15 p.m. PT at Ford Field in Detroit.