Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Shows Urgency After Loss to New York Giants
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves on the losing end of two straight games, falling to the New York Giants 29-20 in Week 5 at Lumen Field.
After winning three straight, the Seahawks were feeling comfortable. Now, it's safe to say that coach Mike Macdonald is feeling a bit of pressure, as evidenced by his opening statement in the press conference following their Week 5 loss.
"I'm talking about not doing the things in all three phases to win a football game, got to give the Giants credit. They outplayed us today. With that said, we gave ourselves a chance to tie the game and even win it at the end of the fourth, and we came up short. The message is we don't have enough time to sit around and put our heads down. We've got to keep our heads up, take it on the chin and move forward. We've got a game, [in] three, four days and we need to be ready to go. We need to get better in a hurry," Macdonald said.
The Seahawks aren't exactly in panic mode, but they can no longer just go through the motions and expect things to change. Macdonald clearly isn't happy with where the team currently stands, and it looks like we could see that urgency come up when the team is practicing later this week.
The Seahawks will have a chance to bounce back quickly in a short week when they host the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football.