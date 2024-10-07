All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Shows Urgency After Loss to New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks have dropped two straight, which is sparking something within head coach Mike Macdonald.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves on the losing end of two straight games, falling to the New York Giants 29-20 in Week 5 at Lumen Field.

After winning three straight, the Seahawks were feeling comfortable. Now, it's safe to say that coach Mike Macdonald is feeling a bit of pressure, as evidenced by his opening statement in the press conference following their Week 5 loss.

"I'm talking about not doing the things in all three phases to win a football game, got to give the Giants credit. They outplayed us today. With that said, we gave ourselves a chance to tie the game and even win it at the end of the fourth, and we came up short. The message is we don't have enough time to sit around and put our heads down. We've got to keep our heads up, take it on the chin and move forward. We've got a game, [in] three, four days and we need to be ready to go. We need to get better in a hurry," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks aren't exactly in panic mode, but they can no longer just go through the motions and expect things to change. Macdonald clearly isn't happy with where the team currently stands, and it looks like we could see that urgency come up when the team is practicing later this week.

The Seahawks will have a chance to bounce back quickly in a short week when they host the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Game Day