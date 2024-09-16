Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Career Game in Win vs. New England Patriots
The Seattle Seahawks are heading home happy after a 23-20 win against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but it wouldn't have been possible without the efforts from second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Smith-Njigba recorded career-highs with 12 receptions and 117 yards in the win, establishing himself as a force in the Seahawks offense, which pleased coach Mike Macdonald.
"He’s a great player," Macdonald said postgame. "He’s got incredible hands. All the underneath stuff. I think he is an underrated deep threat. There’s a play, I think it was in overtime, where he held onto that ball. The guy had a pretty good hand on the ball in transition, and to be able to secure that ball in a critical moment, that’s the one that stuck out with me. So, he’s a guy that we’re going to be relying on moving forward. Yeah, he’s a great player."
Smith-Njigba also received praise from his teammate DK Metcalf, who also came away with a strong performance catching 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time two Seahawks receivers eclipsed triple-digit receiving yards in one game since Tyler Lockett and Metcalf did so in 2022.
“He was unbelievable," Metcalf said. "Every time they seemed to throw him the ball he was catching it. He’s also a hard worker. A special player, a special young player that’s about to take over the league.”
Now with the Seahawks undefeated through two weeks, Smith-Njigba has solidified his status as a key member of the team. It's a moment he's been building towards, and he is appreciative of the support he's received.
“It means a lot," Smith-Njigba said. "I’m very thankful, all glory to God. Every time I step on the field, I’m just thankful to be there with my guys, to be a Seahawk. Shout out to my family. A lot of people were texting me today, I don’t know what it was, telling me I was going to have a big day.”
A win like this early in the season builds bonds, and even though the Seahawks didn't play their best, they pulled away with a victory. This camaraderie can only help as the season goes on when tougher matchups begin to take place, but Smith-Njigba and his teammates are more ready for the moment thanks to their efforts in Foxborough.