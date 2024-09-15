Seattle Seahawks LB Jerome Baker Questionable to Return vs. Patriots
Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Jerome Baker is questionable to return to their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury, the team announced.
Baker missed much of training camp with a hamstring ailment and entered Sunday's game with a questionable designation. He was able to play, recording four total tackles and a pass deflection in the first half to help Seattle to a 17-13 halftime lead.
Seattle is already without starting outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and was without Derick Hall at the end of the second quarter, who exited with a suspected concussion. Hall returned in the third quarter.
Rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will likely replace Baker if he is unable to return. Knight already had four tackles in the first half.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.