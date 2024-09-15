Seattle Seahawks OLB Derick Hall Being Evaluated for Concussion vs. Patriots
Edge rusher Derick Hall left the game in the second quarter and was escorted to the locker room after sustaining a suspected concussion.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Derick Hall is being evaluated for a concussion after exiting Sunday's game versus the New England Patriots in the second quarter, the team announced.
Hall went into the medical tent and then was taken into the locker room, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. He was in an expanded role with starter Uchenna Nwosu out with a knee injury that he sustained in the preseason.
Seattle now has Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Trevis Gipson sharing snaps at two outside linebacker positions if Hall cannot return.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
