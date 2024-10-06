Seattle Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu Out vs. New York Giants
Making his season debut in Week 5 versus the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu's return was short-lived.
Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu's season debut was short-lived, as he's been ruled out with a thigh injury to begin the second half versus the New York Giants, the team announced.
Nwosu exited the game in the second quarter and entered the medical tent for examination. He was ruled out to begin the third quarter with the Seahawks and Giants tied 10-10. Seattle has ruled it a thigh injury — separate from his MCL sprain that forced him to miss the first four games of the season.
Prior to his exit, Nwosu recorded three tackles. Dre'Mont Jones and Derick Hall will be the Seahawks' primary edge rushers with Boye Mafe also out with a knee injury.
