Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love Out vs. Detroit Lions
The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out starting safety Julian Love with a thigh injury early in the third quarter versus the Detroit Lions.
The Seattle Seahawks have ruled starting safety Julian Love out for the remainder of the game versis the Detroit Lions with a thigh injury, the team announced.
When exactly Love sustained the injury is unclear, but the announcement was made shortly after the second half began. Seattle is already without four defensive starters and first-round rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II. Love's absence puts nearly half of Seattle's starting defense on the sidelin.
The Seahawks trailed 21-7 at halftime and currently trail the Lions 28-14 late in the third quarter. Third safety K'Von Wallace should see increased snaps in Love's absence.
