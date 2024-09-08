Seattle Seahawks T George Fant Out vs. Denver Broncos With Knee Injury
Only a few minutes after being helped off the field in the first quarter, right tackle George Fant was ruled out of the game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.
In this story:
Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant has been ruled out of the season opener against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, the team announced.
Fant exited the game in the first quarter with a non-contact injury that required him to be helped off the field. He appeared to be able to put minimal weight on his injured leg. Stone Forsythe entered the game in Fant's stead.
Fant was filling in for starting tackle Abraham Lucas, who continues to work back from a chronic knee issue that has held him to just six games last season. Lucas began the season on the physically unable to perform list.
Forsythe has nine career starts with the Seahawks, including eight last year in wake of Lucas' injury.
Published