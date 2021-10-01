3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks in Week 4 Battle With Rival 49ers

It's a new month and a new weekend—a grand way for the Seahawks to wipe the slate clean and wash the bad taste of the past two weeks out of their collective mouths. But a massive challenge awaits in Santa Clara, California this Sunday: the first of six intra-divisional matchups in the daunting NFC West, starting with the rival 49ers.

Can the Seahawks avoid their first 1-3 start in 10 years? Here are three "best-case scenarios" that would point them in the right direction.

1. Plagued by second-half struggles, Seattle finally finishes strong

In uncharacteristic fashion, the Seahawks have started all three of their games red-hot but have folded in the second half. After scoring zero points in the third and fourth quarters of their 30-17 loss to the Vikings, their second-half point total still sits at a meager 13. Meanwhile, their defense has allowed 39 points. That cannot proceed any further. Their performance thus far has been the complete antithesis of head coach Pete Carroll's philosophy and it must change as soon as possible. Thankfully for them, they're catching the 49ers at a good time to get back on track.

2. Seahawks take advantage of 49ers' banged-up secondary

Already without Jason Verrett (torn ACL) for the rest of the season, the 49ers will enter Sunday's game missing nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams (calf) and outside corner Josh Norman (chest). That means Dre Kirkpatrick—who, as a member of the Cardinals last year, was famously torched by Tyler Lockett on Sunday Night Football—and former Seahawk Dontae Johnson, along with the recently-signed Buster Skrine, should see extensive work in this one. That doesn't bode well for them against Seattle's stacked receiving corps, though Lockett (hip), DK Metcalf (foot) and Dee Eskridge (concussion) have all appeared on the injury report this week. Nevertheless, the Seahawks' aerial attack should be in prime position to dominate the day regardless of health.

3. Defense bounces back against weakened San Francisco offense

The 49ers aren't just hurting on defense. For the second-straight year, the 2019 NFC champions are faced with several key injuries on both sides of the ball, including their underrated stable of running backs. Raheem Mostert (knee) is done for the season and rookie Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) has been limited in practice this week. The biggest name on San Francisco's injury report, however, is tight end George Kittle (calf). Unable to practice the past two days, Kittle looks to be a game-time decision on Sunday at best. That's good news for a Seattle defense coming off one of its worst performances in the Carroll era last week. However, San Francisco's offense is still very much talented—and dangerous—with or without Kittle and company. The Seahawks will have their work cut out for them in the trenches against a strong offensive line headed by left tackle Trent Williams. Deebo Samuel has also been one of the NFL's most productive receivers thus far and should be able to give a shaky Seattle secondary plenty of fits. But on Thursday, safety Jamal Adams claimed "things will change" starting this week, and the stars have aligned in a way that will certainly help the All-Pro and his teammates follow through on his promise.