3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks to Upset Packers on Sunday

Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks are feeling fresh and ready to take on the second half of the 2021 season. However, there will be no soft landing to help them get back into the swing of things. Right out of the gate, they'll travel to Green Bay for a crucial matchup with the 7-2 Packers, who may or may not be without defending league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Still very much alive in a weak NFC wild-card race, Seattle will look to inch closer to a .500 winning percentage. Doing so in Lambeau Field—a place the organization hasn't won in since 1999—would certainly build quite a bit of momentum moving forward.

Here are three "best-case scenarios" to make it happen.

Russell Wilson, Chris Carson and Dee Eskridge all suit up

Wilson is pretty much a given to play at this point, though it remains to be seen if Carson and Eskridge will join him in his return. If so, cue the Avengers music. Carson, in particular, would be a massive addition to an offense that has struggled to run the ball effectively in his absence. And with Wilson unlikely to be 100 percent healthy right away, getting the ground game going would help make up for any limitations he may have. Add in Eskridge and Seattle's offense could be the most "complete" it's been since Week 1, opening up the door for more pre-snap motion and sweeps. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could also greatly benefit from having another burner like Eskridge sandwiched in between them, forcing the Packers to respect the Seahawks' tertiary receiving weapon. If the trio of Wilson, Carson and Eskridge all lace 'em up on Sunday, the chances of a Seattle win should increase tenfold.

Seahawks eliminate Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon from the equation

Over their past three games, the Seahawks have played much better against the run. Yet, dynamic running backs are still finding ways to hurt them, particularly as pass catchers. Not only is Jones having a spectacular year on the ground so far, but he's already posted his career-high in receiving touchdowns (four) and is well on his way to eclipsing his personal best in receptions and yardage. Additionally, Dillon has been the perfect change-of-pace back for Jones, serving up a punishing run style while being surprisingly agile and elusive for his size. He's no slouch in the passing game either, having caught 14 of 16 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown. Keeping both players under wraps for most of the afternoon will be critical in coming out of Lambeau with a win. That means continuing to clog the trenches as the Seahawks have done in recent weeks, as well as turning things around against screens. Otherwise, this could be a long day, and that's not even accounting for the likes or Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams.

Against Rodgers or Jordan Love, Seattle's new corner tandem makes statement

Since the arrival of rookie Tre Brown and D.J. Reed's return to the right side, the Seahawks have seen much better play from their cornerback position. Of course, the bar was set ridiculously low by what came before their pairing, but it's hard to fare much better than they have from a statistical standpoint. In their first official start together, the duo held Jaguars receivers to just three catches for 14 yards combined. But now comes a real test, whether Rodgers plays or not. Will the 5-foot-9 bodies of Brown and Reed be able to keep an All-Pro receiver like Adams in check? Or will head coach Pete Carroll break up the tandem for the sake of size and play Sidney Jones instead? Aside from the obvious quarterback situations, this may be the most interesting storyline heading into this game. And if Seattle's corners play well again, that would be quite the narrative shift to kick off the second half.