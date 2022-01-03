3 Up, 3 Down: Record-Setting Day For Rashaad Penny, Vintage Russell Wilson Lead Seahawks in 51-29 Blowout of Lions

It's been a long and heartbreaking season for the Seahawks. But on Sunday, with uncertainty filling the air, they were able to finish off their 2021 home slate on good terms.

On the back of a 497-yard, 51-point explosion by the offense and three defensive turnovers, the Seahawks handled the visiting Lions in a 51-29 blowout. Here were the three winners and losers from the game.

3 Up

QB Russell Wilson

Tossing a pair of incompletions in a three-and-out to start the game, things did not looking promising for Wilson and Seattle's struggling offense. But as the unit found success running the football on the very next drive, Wilson simultaneously set into a groove and didn't look back. Despite wet conditions, the star quarterback looked the best he has since returning from finger surgery, completing 20 of 29 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns. If resurfaced trade speculation rings true in the offseason and this proves to have been Wilson's last home game at Lumen Field, it was as good of a sendoff performance one could hope for in an unfortunately unspectacular setting.

RB Rashaad Penny

We're seeing something special with Penny's late-season rise to prominence. Exploding out of the backfield on the majority of his 26 carries, the former first-round draft pick found the end zone twice while accounting for 170 of the team's 265 yards on the ground. Notably, 141 of those came in the first half, setting a franchise record. With one game left until he hits unrestricted free agency, Penny has potentially worked his way into being a top priority for the Seahawks.

WR DK Metcalf

After weeks of frustration and struggles to execute, Metcalf and Wilson got back on the same page with an exclamation. Beating a Cover 0 look on a beautiful double move by the former, the duo connected for the first of three touchdowns on the night. In addition to the hat trick, Seattle's star receiver hauled in six total catches for 63 yards on nine targets.

3 Down

CB Ugo Amadi

It was a rough—and somewhat misfortunate—night for Amadi, who struggled at times in his battles with Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. This includes a 31-yard grab by the rookie pass catcher, coming on a fourth down to set up an eventual score. Amadi was also flagged for a relatively costly holding penalty, erasing a shared sack by defensive tackles Poona Ford and Bryan Mone. He did, however, manage to snare an interception of quarterback Tim Boyle, but fumbled away a possible pick-six that, fortunately for the Seahawks, made its way out of bounds.

Special Teams

Larry Izzo's unit has had better days, making a pair of uncharacteristic mistakes that ultimately led to Lions touchdowns. Immediately after the Seahawks extended their lead to 17-0 in the early second quarter, they allowed running back Godwin Igwebuike to take the ensuing kickoff all the way down to their own 45-yard line. Five plays later, St. Brown rushed for a 26-yard score. Then, in the third quarter, cornerback Nigel Warrior mishandled an onside kick attempt that Detroit successfully recovered. That helped set up a 10-play, 56-yard drive that ended in a rare touchdown connection between Boyle and offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

Scorigami hopefuls

The Seahawks broke the hearts of those hoping for a scorigami—a stat that charts when a unique final score is recorded. Up 51-29 late in the fourth quarter, Seattle ran a reverse to receiver Dee Eskridge that went 30 yards, just shy of the goal line. But with scorigami possibilities of 54-29, 57-29 or 58-29 within reach, and to the dismay of those watching with intrigue, Wilson and Pete Carroll opted to kneel out the remaining game clock.