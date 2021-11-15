3 Up, 3 Down: Seahawks' Defense Shines, Russell Wilson Looks Unready in 17-0 Shutout Loss to Packers

Doomed by a stagnant offense, poor conditions and even worse officiating, the Seahawks are 3-6 after being shutout by the Packers, 17-0. It was a sluggish, sloppy affair for both teams, with the only redeeming quality for Seattle being its solid defensive performance—particularly through the first three quarters.

This is the first time in the Russell Wilson era the Seahawks have been held scoreless, and just the second time under head coach Pete Carroll. As a result, the organization's 22-year winless drought at Lambeau Field will continue for the foreseeable future.

But despite the dreadful final tally for Seattle, there were still some positives to take away from this one, as well as plenty of negatives. Let's go over the three best and worst individual performances from the night.

3 Up

LB Jordyn Brooks

Leading the team in tackles with 13, Brooks had his best—and most complete—game of the year Sunday night. He played a significant role in Seattle's success against the run game, setting the tone for the defense's efforts with a stuff of Green Bay running back AJ Dillon on a 3rd and 1 near midfield. His prowess in coverage also showed up in a big way, particularly on a deep throw from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to receiver Allen Lazard in the third quarter, which led to a three-and-out for the Packers. This is now the third game in a row that Brooks has played well—a great sight after a slow start for the second-year man out of Texas Tech.

CB Tre Brown

We'll have to wait for the official coverage numbers to drop, but Brown had yet another strong game starting at left cornerback. His biggest play of the night came late in the second quarter, on a 4th and 2 at Seattle's 34-yard line. Rodgers surveyed the field and eyed a seemingly open Lazard on a short hook past the sticks. But Brown, sitting back in his zone, read the future Hall of Famer's eyes well and broke on the ball with excellent timing to force the incompletion and a turnover on downs. The rookie fourth-round selection continues to be an absolute revelation for the Seahawks' secondary this season, and has now proved his skills against one of the best passers in the game.

S Jamal Adams

Making plays all over the field, Adams was the Seahawks' MVP in this game. He finished second on the team in tackles with 11, found his way into the backfield on multiple blitzes and finally nabbed his first interception in a Seattle uniform—on a ball floated by Rodgers into the end zone. One could argue this was his best outing since coming to the Pacific Northwest last summer. To the dismay of his detractors, he certainly looked the part of the NFL's highest-paid safety.

3 Down

QB Russell Wilson

After making his way back from finger surgery well ahead of schedule, Wilson simply did not look ready to helm an NFL offense just yet. The Seahawks avoided putting him under center, exclusively working out of pistol and shotgun formations. He was clearly bothered by his healing finger, making several uncharacteristic overthrows as the night went along. Mentally, he did not look 100 percent either; two terrible decisions led to a pair of interceptions in the end zone, including one that took an almost certain game-tying three points off the board for Seattle. This was never a realistic option given the circumstances, but it's hard not to wonder how the night could have gone had Wilson been given an extra week to recharge while things continued to run through Geno Smith.

T Duane Brown

Seattle's offensive line didn't do Wilson any favors, allowing him to be sacked three times and pressured a whole lot more. Brown was at fault for one of those takedowns, getting beat by his former teammate in Houston, Whitney Mercilus, on a 3rd and 10 from Green Bay's 45-yard line. That was the seventh sack he's allowed this year, putting even more of a damper on an already rough campaign for the veteran left tackle. And to make matters worse, Brown exited the game with a pulled groin and did not return.

G Damien Lewis

Wilson's left-side protection let him down, especially early on. Lewis struggled even more than Brown, putting forth some truly awful reps on several key downs. However, none was worse than the offense's second-to-last play of the first half, in which Lewis was run over by Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry and (incorrectly) called for a holding penalty that knocked the Seahawks out of field goal range with four seconds left on the game clock. Whether or not his move to the left side of the line is at fault, the LSU alum has taken a clear step back in his second professional season and Sunday night was further proof.