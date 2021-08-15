3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks' 20-7 Preseason Loss to Raiders

Struggling to keep the offense on the field and Nathan Peterman at bay, the Seahawks didn't offer many positives to take away from their sloppy 20-7 preseason loss to the Raiders. Ty Dane Gonzalez names three players who proved to be the exception to the team's woes and three who contributed to the rough night in Vegas.

The first preseason game is always the sloppiest and that was certainly the case for the Seahawks on Saturday night. Falling to the Raiders by a score of 20-7, it was a fairly uneventful game in all phases.

Resting the likes of Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson and the majority of its starters, Seattle gave the floor to the handfuls of players vying for roster spots, playing time and everything in between. Unfortunately, not many stepped up to the plate, with quite a few disappointing efforts sprinkled in.

Here are three players who proved to be an exception to that and three who saw their stock bust in Vegas.

Three Up

RB DeeJay Dallas

With Chris Carson resting and Rashaad Penny out with an injury, Dallas got an extended look in this one and made the most of it. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry on five totes, but his biggest play of the night came in the passing game. Down 13-0 in the early third quarter and at a severe time of possession disadvantage, the Seahawks opted to go for it on 4th and 4 from the Raiders' 43-yard line. Working out of the shotgun, quarterback Alex McGough quickly found Dallas, who snuck out of the backfield undetected and raced down the sideline for the team's only score of the game. He looks like the frontrunner in the team's third down running back competition.

DE Rasheem Green

For the sake of his chances of making Seattle's active roster, Green needed a performance like the one he had Saturday night. He was one of the few Seahawks pass rushers to generate consistent pressure on Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman and was a presence against the run as well. Lining up all along the defensive line, he recorded 1.0 sack—notably out of LEO alignment—and nearly had another that was cleaned up by defensive tackle Bryan Mone. This can't be a one-and-done outing for Green, however; he'll need to keep up this level of play over the next two weeks in order to stay in Seattle. But tonight was a good step in the right direction.

LB Cody Barton

Barton had himself quite the second half in this one. He kicked things off with a powerful sack of Peterman on a blitz, then finished off the third quarter with a second sack after Darrell Taylor applied the initial pressure. Along with his 2.0 sacks, he put up nine combined tackles—the second-highest mark on the team, trailing only Ben Burr-Kirven. A strong effort in a really long night for the Seahawks' defense.

Three Down

TE Dom Wood-Anderson

With tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry down with foot injuries, Wood-Anderson—and Cam Sutton—suddenly found themselves in a potential competition for a 53-man roster spot. Wood-Anderson, however, did not do himself any favors against the Raiders. He had two brutal drops on would-be first downs and a false start that pushed the offense closer to its own goal line in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks should probably look elsewhere at the position.

OT Stone Forsythe

With Duane Brown "holding in" for a contract extension and Jamarco Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi and Tommy Champion all nursing injuries, Forsythe has gotten a ton of run at left tackle over the past week. While he held his own in last Sunday's mock game at Lumen Field, his first real taste of NFL action Saturday night did not go nearly as well. In the first quarter, he allowed Las Vegas cornerback Nate Hobbs to come off the edge untouched on a blitz, blowing up quarterback Geno Smith for a violent sack. Then, two plays later, a 17-yard gain by receiver Cody Thompson was called back on a holding penalty by Forsythe. Not an ideal NFL debut for the sixth-round pick out of Florida.

CB Tre Flowers

Flowers has earned the praise of head coach Pete Carroll this summer, but on Saturday night, he looked every bit the inconsistent player he's been through his first three years in the NFL. On the Raiders' opening drive of the game, Flowers was beat deep on a 28-yard gain by Zay Jones, failing to get his head turned around to the ball. Presented with an opportunity to play significant snaps with D.J. Reed nursing a groin injury, he didn't accomplish what he needed to. Overall, this was a poor night for the Seahawks' cornerback room.