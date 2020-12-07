3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Embarrassing Week 13 Defeat to Giants

Coming off a Monday night victory over the Eagles, the Seahawks flew home and were looking to maintain control of their NFC West division lead with a win over the rebuilding Giants.

Despite holding their opponent scoreless through the first half, Seattle's offense was kept out of the end zone through the first 54 minutes of the game and only converted on four of their 13 third-down attempts. Adding to their scoring troubles, the offensive line couldn't protect quarterback Russell Wilson - who was sacked five times - and the group's four turnovers (two turnovers on downs, one interception, and one lost fumble) led to 10 unanswered points by New York in the second half.

As for the defense, they held Giants backup quarterback Colt McCoy to just 105 passing yards and sacked him twice, but allowed 190 total rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground as well. Though they also forced six different punts, it wasn't enough to earn their team the victory, as they were defeated by a score of 17-12.

Let's dive into our three big winners and three losers from the Seahawks’ first loss against the Giants since the 2011 campaign.

Three Up

Jamal Adams

After producing one of his top statistical performances of the season in Week 12 against Philadelphia, Adams stepped up for the defense for a second straight contest, producing another strong showing at home against New York. Serving as one of the defense’s top performers, the 25-year old recorded 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles (team-high), one tackle for loss, and a crucial sack.

Continuing his season-long trend of creating plenty of havoc in the backfield, the All-Pro strong safety forced multiple rushed throws from McCoy and brought him down for a four-yard loss early in the second quarter, forcing the Giants to kick their second punt of the first half. Making an impact in pass coverage, the former Jet stuffed running back Dion Lewis for no gain on a third-down play, which ultimately allowed Ryan Neal to block a punt for an eventual safety one play later.

Ryan Neal

Ever since Adams returned from his groin injury in Week 9, Neal has been forced to take a back seat on defense, limiting him to just dime package situations and special teams’ duties. That being said, the 24-year old found a way to make the most out of his limited playing time, generating a pivotal blocked punt along with a critical pass breakup that set up a huge interception late in the opening quarter.

With the Giants’ offense positioned inside the Seahawks’ red zone, the 6-foot-3 cornerback perfectly timed up McCoy’s pass to tight end Evan Engram, knocking the ball loose and allowing teammate Quandre Diggs to collect his fourth interception of the season. Adding to his impressive performance, the Southern Illinois product blocked a punt with less than a minute left before halftime, which resulted in a safety and extended his team’s edge to 5-0 entering the second half.

Chris Carson

Following a four-game absence due to a foot injury, Carson returned to action in Week 12 but didn’t see much of the field, as he earned just eight carries and was only targeted twice as a receiver. Looking to increase his workload this time around, the 26-year old performed much more effectively during his second game back from injury, as he carried the ball 13 times for 65 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown reception.

With his team trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter, the offense needed to score quickly to keep them in the game and the 5-foot-11 ball carrier helped them accomplish that feat, as his score trimmed their deficit to just five points with just over six minutes remaining in regulation. Despite this critical touchdown, the former seventh-round pick did play a role in a costly turnover, as he allowed a catchable pass from Wilson to deflect off his helmet and into the hands of the defense at the Seahawks own 39-yard line.

Three Down

Jacob Hollister

Continuing to serve in a larger role with teammate Greg Olsen on injured reserve due to a foot injury, the Seahawks needed Hollister to perform effectively when his number was called, but the 6-foot-4 tight end failed to do so during crucial situations. Despite catching three of his four targets for 20 yards, the 27-year old was charged with a false start penalty, struggled mightily in pass protection, and failed to haul in a touchdown pass during the opening drive of the game.

Looking to take an early 7-0 lead, Wilson threw a 13-yard pass into the end zone, but the fourth-year pro failed to boxout strong safety Jabrill Peppers and couldn’t complete the catch, forcing the offense to settle for a 31-yard field goal. Failing to win a one-on-one battle against the Michigan standout once again later in the game, the undrafted free agent allowed him to surge into the backfield, resulting in a crucial sack and the club’s second punt of the first half.

Poona Ford

Though stopping the run proved to be a difficult task for the entire defensive line, it was especially tough for Ford, who uncharacteristically struggled in the trenches and couldn’t find a way to break free in the running game. Despite posting three quarterback hits and a sack against the Eagles, the 5-foot-11 defensive tackle only recorded two solo tackles and was held without a tackle for loss for just the sixth time this season.

Failing to clog his running lane during a critical part of the game, the Texas product was pushed aside at the goal line, allowing running back Alfred Morris to easily reach the end zone for a four-yard score midway through the third quarter. Considering he’s been performing at an elite level throughout the majority of this season, this disappointing showing isn’t overly concerning, but it’s something that’ll need to be monitored through the final four games of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Chad Wheeler

Promoted to the active roster to serve as depth at the right tackle position, as teammate Brandon Shell missed his second straight game due to a high-ankle sprain, Wheeler hadn’t played in an NFL game since 2018 and that extended time off certainly played a major factor in his awful performance. Though he was essentially thrown into the fire after Jamarco Jones – who started the game – left the game due to a groin injury, the 26-year old failed to make a positive contribution and was beaten repeatedly in pass protection.

Coming into the game during the second half, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle was continuously bullied at the scrimmage line throughout his entire time on the field, which ultimately allowed the Giants to bring Wilson down for a sack midway through the fourth quarter. Failing to hold his block during a pivotal fourth-down play late in the game, the Seahawks’ signal caller was forced to escape the pocket and throw a Hail Mary pass down the field only to have it fall to the ground, ending the team's comeback bid.