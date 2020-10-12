3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 5 Thriller Against Vikings

Following a commanding victory over the Dolphins, the Seahawks were looking to push their record to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. But they first needed to find a way to surge past the Vikings. Luckily, that’s exactly what happened during this thrilling prime time showdown.

Despite a slow start – which allowed Minnesota to score 13 unanswered points – along with failing to convert on third down (0-for-7), the Seahawks offense was finally able to find much-needed success in the third quarter, as a pair of turnovers created by the defense helped them answer back with two touchdowns of their own. With that said, the outcome of this game was decided by another late-game comeback drive from the front-running MVP candidate.

Thanks to a turnover on downs, quarterback Russell Wilson was able to lead his team 94 yards in just over a minute and a half, but the comeback drive wouldn’t have been possible without two clutch receptions on fourth down plays from receiver DK Metcalf. As a result, Seattle was able to come away with a 27-26 victory, which extends their winning streak to five games.

Let's dive into our three big winners and three losers from the Seahawks’ sixth straight victory over the Vikings since the 2012 season.

Three Up

Jarran Reed

While Reed endured a slow start to his 2020 campaign, the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle has found a way to make a solid impact in two of his last three games. Generating season-highs in total tackles (four), solo tackles (three), along with his first tackle for loss of the season, this was truly his best performance of the 2020 campaign so far.

Making his first notable play early in the second quarter, the 27-year old nearly brought quarterback Kirk Cousins down for his second sack of the season and was able to draw a 10-yard holding penalty, which ultimately forced the Vikings to settle for a 52-yard field goal. Preventing another first down conversion later in the quarter, the former second-round pick grabbed running back Dalvin Cook at the line of scrimmage, which allowed the defense to tackle him shy of the yard marker and forced the Vikings to punt the ball away yet again.

K.J. Wright

Following a stellar performance against Miami, where he recorded a trio of pass deflections along with a forced fumble, Wright followed it up with another strong showing at home under the lights. Though the veteran linebacker only produced two solo tackles, he was involved in two of the defense’s turnovers and created impactful plays throughout the entire contest.

Creating havoc in pass coverage for the second consecutive game, the 31-year old generated two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and found a way to produce a one-handed interception, which ultimately helped Seattle to take a 21-13 advantage midway through the third quarter. In addition, the 10th-year pro also helped preserve his team’s two-point lead later in the quarter, as he tackled Cousins a few yards short of the goal line to negate an eight-point score.

DK Metcalf

While the Seahawks slumped through one of their worst offensive performances of the season, Metcalf was easily the biggest bright spot, as he helped complete their comeback effort late in the fourth quarter. Catching six of his 11 targets for 93 yards, the 22-year old receiver proved to be a reliable target through all four quarters, as he enjoyed his second career multi-touchdown game.

Proving he doesn’t shy away from critical moments, the second-year pro kept his team’s comeback hopes alive by catching a 39-yard pass on a fourth down conversion, advancing the offense into Vikings’ territory. Eight plays later, facing another fourth down play with just 15 seconds remaining, the Ole Miss standout miraculously secured a game-winning six-yard touchdown pass, which has potentially improved his status up to one of the top pass catchers in the league.

Three Down

Cody Barton

With rookie Jordyn Brooks still sidelined with a sprained MCL, Barton made his second consecutive start of the season, but things certainly didn’t run smoothly for the second-year pro. Failing to improve his performance from Week 4, the 6-foot-2 linebacker found himself struggling in pass coverage once again, as he allowed multiple big yardage plays including receiver Irv Smith Jr.’s 23-yard reception.

Along with his inability to make a positive impact in the passing game, the 23-year old also failed to break off blocks several times defending the run, which allowed both Cook and teammate Alexander Mattison to run freely for massive gains throughout all four quarters. Despite completing a handful of impressive tackles, including a key fourth down tackle late in the fourth quarter, this was easily one of the worst showings of his young career and the Seahawks will need him to play far better in coming weeks.

Tre Flowers

With cornerback Quinton Dunbar battling a knee injury and needing to rest it at times in the second half, Flowers earned a solid chunk of playing time but couldn’t find a way to be effective off the bench. Committing a negative play shortly after coming into the game, the 25-year old was charged with an unnecessary roughness penalty after hitting Smith Jr. up near his head, which pushed the Vikings’ offense into the Seahawks’ territory and ultimately led to a touchdown.

Adding to his poor performance, the 6-foot-3 cornerback also struggled to slow down receiver Adam Thielen, as he allowed the two-time Pro Bowl receiver to complete a 12-yard reception on a third down conversion that extended Minnesota’s drive and led to a go-ahead touchdown 13 plays later. Considering the former fifth-round pick has struggled mightily in pass coverage this season, it’ll be interesting to watch if his playing time diminishes whenever the secondary returns to full health.

Russell Wilson

Hunting for his first MVP vote and trophy, Wilson’s shaky performance against Minnesota will undoubtedly be one to forget, as the six-time Pro Bowler struggled to attack deep down the field throughout the majority of this contest. While the poor weather conditions definitely played a major factor, that doesn’t change the fact about how the 31-year old made some very questionable throwing decisions that nearly cost his team the game.

Completing just 20 of his 32 pass attempts (62.5 percent completion percentage – season low) for only 217 yards, his third interception of the season almost put this contest out of reach, but the defense was able to force a turnover on downs at their own six-yard line. That said, considering the 5-foot-11 signal caller was still able to lead his team to victory, this showing probably won’t significantly impact his potential award-winning campaign.