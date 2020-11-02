3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 8 Dominating Victory Against 49ers

Looking to move past a disappointing loss against the Cardinals, the Seahawks flew home and faced off against another NFC West rival in the 49ers. This time, the outcome proved to be much more favorable compared to last season’s Week 17 showdown between the two teams.

Though Seattle's offense got off to a slow start, which resulted in two punts and just five total yards on the first two drives, Russell Wilson and company were able to find their footing midway through the first quarter and didn’t look back after that point. As a result, they enjoyed a six-point lead at halftime and controlled the scoreboard through the second half, finishing with a 37-27 advantage.

On the defensive side of the football, Seattle’s defense easily produced one of its best performances of the 2020 campaign, as they held San Francisco’s offense to just 52 rushing yards and only seven points through the first three quarters. While they allowed three touchdowns – 20 points – during the final 15 minutes of regulation, it shouldn’t take away from their encouraging bounce-back performance from Week 7.

Let's dive into our three big winners and three losers from the Seahawks’ first of two meetings against the 49ers.

Three Up

DK Metcalf

Following a quiet showing against the Cardinals in Week 7, largely due to being covered by standout cornerback Patrick Peterson, Metcalf found a way to bounce back strong and helped carry the offense on Sunday. He caught 12 of his 15 targets for a career-high 161 yards along with a pair of touchdowns, which resulted in his third 100-yard performance of the season.

Proving to be a reliable target deep down the field once again, the second-year pass catcher showcased his incredible quickness for a second consecutive game, especially during his 46-yard catch and run down the right sideline for his first score of the contest. Finding the end zone yet again late in the second quarter, the 22-year old caught a 35-yard pass down the left sideline and finished the drive by boxing out his defender for the score just four plays later.

Bobby Wagner

Looking to help the lead the charge as Seattle's defense attempts to turn things around, Wagner did exactly that and more as he enjoyed his best statistical performance of the season. Adding to his stellar campaign, the five-time First-Team All-Pro selection produced a team-leading 11 total tackles, six solo tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Despite entering this game without a single sack, the 30-year old thrived creating pressure as a blitzer on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as the veteran linebacker brought him down twice on two separate third-down situations. Along with creating havoc in the backfield, Wagner also nearly prevented running back JaMycal Hasty from crossing the goal line on back-to-back plays, but the young ball carrier ultimately scored on a third down run despite his impressive effort.

Nick Bellore

Coming into this game with just six offensive snaps on the season, Bellore had been primarily limited to special teams’ duties through the first six games but that changed out of necessity during this NFC West matchup. Though the veteran ball carrier only caught one pass for nine yards, it proved to be very crucial midway through the opening quarter, as it moved the chains forward and seemingly provided a much-needed spark to the offense.

Finding a way to make an impact with his team leading by 13 points halfway through the third quarter, the 31-year old helped force the ball out of receiver Dante Pettis’ grasp and also recovered the fumble during the kickoff, which allowed the offense to locate the end zone once again just two minutes later. Capping off his strong showing, the 6-foot-1 fullback carried the ball once for five yards.

Three Down

Alton Robinson

Making his first career NFL start, with teammate Benson Mayowa sidelined due to an ankle injury, Robinson will likely be coming away from this game thinking he could’ve performed better during this prime opportunity. Though it wasn’t all bad for the rookie defensive end, he still struggled to break free in the pass rush at times and was held in check throughout the entire first half.

In addition to his woes in the passing game, the 22-year old was also charged with an inexcusable 15-yard roughing the passer penalty early in the second quarter, which ultimately helped San Francisco’s offense score its first touchdown of the game. That being said, the Syracuse standout was able to shed his blocker late in the third quarter, resulting in his second sack of the season after cornerback D.J. Reed forced Jimmy Garoppolo to step up in the pocket and ultimately helped his team extend their lead to 30-7.

DeeJay Dallas

With running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde sidelined, along with Travis Homer limited due to a bruised knee, Dallas was tasked with making his first career NFL start, but endured some miscommunication issues and looked lost at times in the backfield. While the rookie earned 18 carries, he only gained 41 yards and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry, although the former fourth-round selection did record his first career rushing touchdown to seal the game late.

Even though the offense combined for 104 rushing yards, the Miami product struggled to find running lanes throughout most of the contest, as his longest run resulted in just nine yards. Despite his woes on the ground, the 22-year old found a way to make an impact as a receiver, catching five passes for 17 yards including his first career touchdown reception.

Brandon Shell

While the entire offensive line has performed respectively, both in the running game and in the passing game, through seven games this season, there are certainly some areas that needed to be cleaned up and Shell remains a big part of that sentiment. Though the 28-year old has been successful as a run blocker, he’s endured some struggles as a pass blocker and his inconsistencies were on full display in Week 8.

Starting in the first quarter, the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle failed to hold his block on cornerback K'Waun Williams during the opening drive of the game, which allowed him to sack quarterback Russell Wilson and ultimately led to a punt. With just one minute remaining before halftime, the former fifth-round pick couldn’t maintain his assignment once again, forcing the Seahawks’ quarterback to throw the ball away and preventing the offense from extending their lead late in the second quarter.