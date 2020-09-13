SI.com
5 Burning Questions: What to Watch in Seahawks' Opener in Atlanta

CorbinSmithNFL

Following months of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new NFL season has officially arrived with the Seahawks kicking off the festivities against the Falcons in a tasty Week 1 matchup between familiar foes.

As I will do each and every game this season, let's tackle five key questions heading into Seattle's much-anticipated season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1. How will a new-look offensive line unit perform in its first game action?

Like the Seahawks a year ago, the Falcons struggled mightily chasing down opposing quarterbacks, tying for second-worst in the NFL with 28.0 sacks. But Seattle will enter this game with three new starters - center Ethan Pocic, right guard Damien Lewis, and right tackle Brandon Shell - against a defense that added a double-digit sack artist in Dante Fowler Jr. to team up with Takk McKinnley and Grady Jarrett, who had 7.5 sacks from the interior last season. With so many new pieces and no preseason games against outside competition, nobody knows what to expect from Mike Solari's rebuilt line, and this will be a solid initial test to see where the group is at.

2. What do the Seahawks have up their sleeves with Jamal Adams?

From the outset of his first training camp with his new team, Adams wreaked havoc on the practice field, racking up sacks blitzing off the edge, intercepting passes, and blowing up run plays. There's no denying Seattle landed a unique playmaking safety, but it will be fascinating to see how Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. deploy him in a game situation. Carroll indicated earlier this week he doesn't want to blitz much and the former LSU star will play more coverage in this scheme than he did in New York. However, that may be a fluid situation depending on how the front four plays and not sending him fairly often may be doing the All-Pro a disservice considering how effective he has been rushing the passer in his career.

3. Who will get the "hot hand" in Seattle's loaded backfield?

Though Chris Carson returned from an excused personal absence late in camp, Carroll alluded to Seattle using a "hot hand" approach at running back with him and Carlos Hyde, who rushed for over 1,000 yards with Houston last year. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer went a step further on Thursday, saying he hoped to get all four of the team's running backs carries, including Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas. It's a great problem to have with two powerful, bulldozing backs who can share the workload and two promising young backs behind them with receiving ability as third down options. Fantasy owners won't necessarily like the uncertainty, but if Carson, Hyde, or one of the other backs finds traction early and helps lead to a road win, that's all the Seahawks care about.

4. What does the Seahawks heavily scrutinized pass rush look like?

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks have received plenty of criticism for how they addressed a pass rush that ranked among the league's worst in nearly every meaningful category. The team didn't re-sign Jadeveon Clowney or any other top-tier edge rushers, instead bringing back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa on one-year deals and using a pair of draft picks on Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson. These moves didn't necessarily inspire confidence from most fans and experts, but Carroll has been adamant the group will surprise people. They will get their first crack at proving doubters wrong in Atlanta on Sunday with Mayowa and L.J. Collier slated to start at defensive end. Facing a top-flight quarterback in Matt Ryan with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at his disposal and uncertainty about who will log the most snaps between Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers at right cornerback, pressure will be crucial to achieving victory.

5. Will Seattle #LetRussCook and capitalize on appealing outside matchups?

Over the past several months, Carroll, Schottenheimer, and Wilson himself have been asked about the campaign by fans on social media to #LetRussCook, or open up the offense for the elite signal caller. Moves made by the team - including signing tight end Greg Olsen and receiver Phillip Dorsett - suggest the Seahawks intend to open things up a bit. Playing against a Falcons team with an untested rookie in A.J. Terrell and a third-year defender in Isaiah Oliver at cornerback, they should have a significant advantage outside of the numbers with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, one of the best receiving pairs in the NFC, presenting a great opportunity to open up the skies and let the chef go to work under center.

