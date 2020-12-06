SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

5 Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Giants in Week 13

CorbinSmithNFL

Seeking a third straight win to stay in the hunt for the NFC's top seed, the Seahawks will return home to face the surging Giants in a Week 13 matchup between division leaders.

Well rested after a 10-day "mini" bye, Seattle edged Philadelphia on Monday Night Football for a 23-17 win to improve to 8-3 on the season and re-gain sole possession of first place in the NFC West. As for New York, the team took care of business coming off its own bye week to narrowly beat Cincinnati and pick up a third straight win to vault to the top of the NFC East.

With much at stake for both teams entering the final home stretch, keep an eye on these five matchups at Lumen Field.

--Seahawks guards Damien Lewis/Mike Iupati and center Ethan Pocic versus Giants defensive tackles Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Dalvin Tomlinson: There's a chance Lewis won't be able to go for Seattle due to a hip injury and with starting right tackle Brandon Shell already out, this wouldn't be an ideal game to be missing two starters on the line. The success of New York's ninth-ranked scoring defense starts up front with Williams, who ranks in the top 10 in the NFL with 19 quarterback hits and also has 6.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss. Alongside him, the 340-pound run-stuffing Lawrence is a surprisingly effective interior pass rusher in his own right with 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits. Tomlinson has been a problem for teams as well, producing 36 tackles and eight quarterback hits. This trio of players can wreck an offensive game plan at the line of scrimmage and the onus will fall on Pocic, Iupati, and either Lewis or Jordan Simmons to hold up well at the point of attack to create running lanes and protect Russell Wilson.

--Seahawks linebackers Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, and K.J. Wright versus Giants running backs Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis, and Alfred Morris: Even after losing Saquon Barkley to a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2, the Giants have continued to lean on the ground game with a trio of backs in Gallman, Lewis, and Morris. Gallman has emerged as the bell cow, rushing for 215 yards and four touchdowns during the team's current three-game winning streak. Morris has provided a bit of a spark in a reserve role since signing midway through the season, rushing for 137 yards in four games, while Lewis remains a capable change-of-pace back who can be equally effective as a runner and a receiver. Without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, expect offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to try to establish the run early in an effort to protect backup Colt McCoy and try to ground Seattle's suddenly electric pass rush. On the flip side, Wagner and company will be looking to shut the ground game down from the outset and force the Giants to become one-dimensional.

--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett versus Giants cornerbacks James Bradberry and Isaac Yiadom: As a key piece in an improved secondary, Bradberry has lived up to the three-year, $45 million contract the Giants signed him to in March, producing a team-high three interceptions and 15 passes defensed through 11 games. He currently ranks 19th among qualified corners with a 75.3 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus. But he will no question be tested by Metcalf, who is coming off a monster game with 177 receiving yards against the Eagles and holds a serious size advantage being three inches taller and 30 pounds heavier than his cornerback adversary. On the opposite side, Yiadom has struggled throughout the season, allowing a 130.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks and surrendering four touchdowns on just 24 completions against him in coverage. Coming off a disappointing 23-yard performance on Monday, Lockett could be in line for a big bounce-back day going up against the third-year defender out of Boston College.

--Seahawks defensive ends Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, and Alton Robinson versus Giants tackles Andrew Thomas and Cameron Fleming: It remains unclear whether Dunlap, who didn't practice this week due to a sore foot, will be able to play against the Giants. But even if he's sidelined this weekend, the Seahawks should be optimistic about their chances of generating consistent pressure on McCoy, particularly off the edge against two tackles who have struggled to pass protect all season long. Thomas, a first-round pick out of Georgia, has already allowed six sacks, tied for third-most in the NFL among tackles. As for Fleming, he hasn't fared much better, surrendering five sacks on his own accord and drawing five penalties per Pro Football Focus. If Seattle can ground New York's run game and force them to throw the ball more than they want to, Mayowa, Robinson, and Rasheem Green could all feast pinning their ears back chasing down a backup quarterback on Sunday. At the very least, outside pressure could create prime opportunities for interior rushers such as Jarran Reed and Poona Ford to get into the act against a line ranked 31st in ESPN's pass block win rate.

--Seahawks cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin/D.J. Reed and safety Jamal Adams versus Giants receivers Darius Slayton/Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram: Injuries continue to plague Seattle in the secondary, as cornerback Tre Flowers has now joined Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. As a result, Reed will step into the lineup for his third start in four games, this time playing across from Griffin and drawing potentially touch matchups against Slayton and Shepard. Slayton wins with speed as a vertical threat, producing 584 yards this year on just 38 receptions, while Shepard is a savvy route runner who has caught 33 of his past 40 targets for 283 yards and excels in the short-to-intermediate game. Ultimately, however, Engram may be the player the Seahawks are most concerned about, as the athletic tight end is coming off a superb six-catch, 129-yard outing against the Bengals last week and has the ability to stretch defenses vertically as a downfield weapon. Given his speed and after the catch ability, expect to see Adams lined up in coverage against him quite a bit on Sunday for one of the tougher tests he may face all year.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rashaad Penny Officially Returning for Seahawks, Darrell Taylor's Season in Doubt

Updates have consistently been changing when it comes to time tables for Penny and Taylor to return, but after weeks of speculation, the former will finally make his way back onto the practice field. As for the latter, further uncertainty looms with five games left to play in the regular season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Jonathon Wick

Seahawk Maven Week 13 Numbers to Know

Writer Aryanna Prasad revisits 12 numbers to know following the Seahawks latest win over the Eagles as they prepare for the final month of the 2020 NFL season.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks Place Bryan Mone on COVID-19 List, Tre Flowers Heads to Injured Reserve

In a series of moves made on Saturday, Seattle became the final NFL team to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list, while Flowers won't be eligible to return from a hamstring injury until at least Week 16.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Led by Disruptive Defense, Giants Present Worthy Challenger for Seahawks

Winners of three straight and four of their past six games, the Giants have overcame a 1-7 start to climb to the top of the NFC East and will turn to their much-improved defense looking for a signature road win in Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: How Josh Gordon's Return Helps Seahawks Passing Game

Following reinstatement by the NFL, Josh Gordon will be eligible to play for the Seahawks starting in Week 16. Though he's arriving late in the season, Matty F. Brown believes the talented veteran still could be a valuable asset as a complementary receiving weapon for Russell Wilson.

Matty F. Brown

Former Seahawks K Stephen Hauschka Announces Retirement

Following 12-plus NFL seasons, Hauschka has decided to hang up his cleats and will retire as one of the most decorated kickers in Seahawks franchise history.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks CB Tre Flowers, T Brandon Shell Doubtful to Play vs. Giants

Unable to practice this week, Flowers and Shell will need a miraculous turnaround to have any shot of playing on Sunday, leaving Seattle without a key starter in the secondary and along the offensive line against an improving New York Giants squad.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Understanding Basics of Seahawks 'Bear' Front

In the past three weeks, Seattle's defense has evolved from a liability into a suddenly formidable unit. What's been the secret? Schematic changes have played a role, including using "bear" fronts more frequently than any time previously in the Pete Carroll era.

CorbinSmithNFL

Rooting for Josh Gordon, Russell Wilson Hopes Reinstatement is 'Testament to His Growth'

Already loaded at receiver, Wilson certainly will enjoy having Gordon's presence back on the field. But in his return to the Seahawks, he's rooting for the troubled receiver to overcome the demons that have haunted him throughout his career for his long-term well-being.

CorbinSmithNFL

Josh Gordon Reinstated, Eligible to Return to Seahawks in Week 16

After months of waiting, Gordon has finally been reinstated by the NFL and will begin undergoing COVID-19 testing immediately, opening the door for him to play in the final two games of the regular season for Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL