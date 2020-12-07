SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

5 Key Moments Leading to Seahawks' Brutal Loss 17-12 Loss to Giants

Nick Lee

Looking unprepared and out of sorts, the Seahawks were upset 17-12 by the previously 4-7 New York Giants at home on Sunday. Nothing was clicking on offense for Russell Wilson and company and a few key plays and decisions swung the game in New York's favor after halftime.

Here's a look at five key plays that led to the final outcome at Lumen Field.

1. Opting to punt on 4th and 6 from the Giants 37-yard line.

One of the biggest critiques of the game came in the first half when Seattle faced a 4th and 6 in Giants territory. It would have been a 54-yard field goal try for Jason Myers, who has made two kicks from beyond 50 yards this year, including a franchise record 61-yarder. It is unknown at the moment if there was a question about Myers' health or the wind that led to the decision to not try a field goal. Instead of going for it, with your Pro Bowl quarterback in Wilson at the helm, Seattle took the delay of game penalty and gave Michael Dickson more room to punt. That gun shy decision gave the Giants confidence on defense and kept the Seahawks from extending their 3-0 lead.

2. Russell Wilson loses a botched snap at the Giants 47-yard line.

Another promising Seahawks drive was halted in Giants territory when center Ethan Pocic and Russell Wilson didn't exchange a clean snap, causing the ball to hit the turf, and the Giants recovered. New York didn't score on the turnover but once again, it prevented Seattle from scoring points despite having crossed midfield. This was a foreshadowing of what was to come for Seattle's offense... total ineptitude. 

3. Wayne Gallman 60-yard run in the third quarter.

For the most part, Seattle's defense held up its end of the bargain. With the Seahawks holding on for dear life with a 5-0 lead in the second half, Giants running back Wayne Gallman broke free for a big 60-yard run down the left sideline, leaving multiple defenders in the dust. This play set up a touchdown for New York to take the lead, which they would never relinquish. This big run signified the dam breaking and the Giants gaining enough momentum on offense to out-score Seattle down the stretch.

4. Seattle turns the ball over on downs on 4th and 1.

Seattle faced a 4th and 1 from their own 48 yard-line, down by just three points with an 8-5 score in the third quarter. Instead of pounding the ball with Chris Carson, Seattle opted to throw and Wilson was snuffed out on a boot leg pass quickly, turning the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass. This is on a long list of questionable decisions by the Seahawks' coaching staff on Sunday. The turnover led to the Giants having a short field, of which they took advantage, scoring a touchdown to increase their lead to 14-5. With how the Seahawks' offense played, a two-score lead was too much to overcome on this day.

5. Russell Wilson throws a costly fourth quarter interception.

With the Seahawks needing to overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Wilson took over at Seattle's own 30 with 11 minutes left in the ballgame. After double-clutching, he fired a dart over the middle to Carson, who could not get a handle on it, letting it bounce in the air long enough for Darnay Holmes to get under it for the interception. This killed a Seahawks drive before it got started and allowed the Giants to take over with yet another short field, which led to another short field goal to give the visitors an insurmountable 17-5 lead. This series of plays proved critical, as without the field goal, the Seahawks only would have needed three points themselves on the game's final drive.

 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Wilson Remains in Funk, Seahawks Falter in Shocking Loss to Giants

Struggling to keep the offense on schedule, absorbing multiple sacks for big losses, and consequently sputtering on third down, Wilson and the Seahawks were held to just one touchdown in an embarrassing home defeat to the underdog Giants.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Kirsh30

Halftime Observations: Seahawks 5, Giants 0

With Russell Wilson and the offense struggling to muster much of anything, Seattle pitched a shut out and used a late safety from a blocked punt by safety Ryan Neal to enter the break nursing a five-point lead over New York.

CorbinSmithNFL

Rashaad Penny Officially Returning for Seahawks, Darrell Taylor's Season in Doubt

Updates have consistently been changing when it comes to time tables for Penny and Taylor to return, but after weeks of speculation, the former will finally make his way back onto the practice field. As for the latter, further uncertainty looms with five games left to play in the regular season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Jonathon Wick

Seahawks vs. Giants Week 13 Predictions

In a battle of division leaders, the Seahawks will play host to one of the NFL's hottest teams in the Giants, who have won four out of six and three in a row. Which team will extend their current winning streak at Lumen Field?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Down 2 Tackles, Carlos Dunlap Active vs. Giants

Seattle will have to roll with either Jamarco Jones or Chad Wheeler at right tackle with Shell and Ogbuehi unavailable to suit up in Week 13.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Giants in Week 13

In a battle of NFC division leaders, the Seahawks will have to keep Leonard Williams and a stout defensive line in check, while DK Metcalf will present a unique challenge for James Bradberry and the Giants secondary.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Week 13 Numbers to Know

Writer Aryanna Prasad revisits 12 numbers to know following the Seahawks latest win over the Eagles as they prepare for the final month of the 2020 NFL season.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks Place Bryan Mone on COVID-19 List, Tre Flowers Heads to Injured Reserve

In a series of moves made on Saturday, Seattle became the final NFL team to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list, while Flowers won't be eligible to return from a hamstring injury until at least Week 16.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Led by Disruptive Defense, Giants Present Worthy Challenger for Seahawks

Winners of three straight and four of their past six games, the Giants have overcame a 1-7 start to climb to the top of the NFC East and will turn to their much-improved defense looking for a signature road win in Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: How Josh Gordon's Return Helps Seahawks Passing Game

Following reinstatement by the NFL, Josh Gordon will be eligible to play for the Seahawks starting in Week 16. Though he's arriving late in the season, Matty F. Brown believes the talented veteran still could be a valuable asset as a complementary receiving weapon for Russell Wilson.

Matty F. Brown