5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Blowout Win vs. Lions

Dominating from start to finish, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks produced their highest scoring game since 2012 in a 51-29 rout of the Lions to snag a victory in their home finale.

Which plays were most instrumental for Seattle picking up the blowout win at Lumen Field?

First quarter: Rashaad Penny 15-yard touchdown run

When the game totals 80 points, it's best to go back where the scoring all started. Penny scampered in for the game's opening score, giving Seattle a 7-0 lead. This set the tone for the high-scoring affair for Seattle's offense and also laid the groundwork for Penny's big day. This was the first of two rushing scores for Penny along with a Seahawks season-high 170 yards. Penny is in the middle of an impressive run, marking the third time in four games he has eclipsed the 100-yard plateau.

Second quarter: Russell Wilson 58-yard pass to Freddie Swain

Though this play did not end in a score, it set Seattle up for a key touchdown one play later. Wilson found Swain wide open for a long catch and run against busted coverage. Swain garnered 58 yards and got all the way down to the Detroit six yard line. This led to a rushing score by Penny that opened the game up to 17-0. The long pass was a refreshing sight, after Wilson had missed several opportunities for big plays in the weeks prior.

Third quarter: Tim Boyle's pass intercepted by DJ Reed

With the Seahawks up 31-7 following halftime, the Lions were looking for a score to get back into the game. Reed halted the drive before it even got started with the pick, giving the Seahawks a short field to score another touchdown to blow the game open. Reed had a big night, intercepting two passes, along with three passes defended and eight total tackles.

Fourth quarter: Russell Wilson 1-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf

The Lions surprisingly got the game within two scores early in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks responded with a long drive that ended with Metcalf's third touchdown catch of the night. It was a big statement game for Metcalf after a lull in the middle of the season. His third score pushed the game well out of reach at 45-22 in the fourth quarter. It was Metcalf's first three-score game of his career. It also capped off a four-touchdown day for Wilson, his first since Week 1.

Fourth quarter: Tim Boyle's pass intercepted by Ugo Amadi

The Lions had one last gasp, down 19 points with five minutes left. Amadi snuffed it out with an interception, the first of his three-year career in Seattle. That pick led to another field goal to push Seattle's total to 51 points. It was the third interception of the game for Seattle's defense.