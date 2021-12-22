5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Demise in 20-10 Loss to Rams

The Seahawks suffered a frustrating loss to the Rams on Tuesday and very likely saw the end of their playoff hopes. How did Los Angeles come away with the 20-10 win? Nick Lee discusses.

First quarter: Alton Robinson called for running into the kicker

The Seahawks looked to have stopped the Rams on the opening drive of the game. After a failed third down run, Los Angeles punted the ball. However, Robinson clipped the foot of punter Johnny Hekker, causing a five-yard running into the kicker penalty. This made it 4th and 5, allowing Rams coach Sean McVay to opt for a field goal try instead. Kicker Matt Gay nailed a 55-yarder to give the Rams an early 3-0 lead.

Had the penalty not occurred, the Seahawks would have gotten the ball in a scoreless game. Considering the final score was 20-10, preventing this field goal would have put Seattle in position to tie the game on its last drive of the night.

Fourth quarter: 3rd and 12, Bless Austin called for defensive holding

On a play where it appeared the defense got one of its biggest stops of the game, the officials made one of the more costly calls against the Seahawks all season. Bless Austin was flagged for defensive holding on Cooper Kupp, and what would have been 4th and 2 turned into a fresh set of downs for the Rams. They took full advantage, eventually scoring the go-ahead, game-deciding touchdown.

Without that penalty, the game remains tied with the Seahawks getting another chance to take the lead.

Fourth quarter: Matthew Stafford 29-yard touchdown pass to Kupp

Because of that costly defensive holding call, the Rams had new life. Stafford connected with Kupp on multiple occasions in this game, but none bigger than this 29-yard score. The receiver from Eastern Washington was a menace all game long, totaling nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. In this instance, Kupp scored the go-ahead touchdown to make it 17-10, proving to be the killing blow.

Fourth quarter: Russell Wilson underthrows a deep pass to DK Metcalf, incomplete

One of the most frustrating plays on the entire night could have led to a dramatic, game-tying score for Seattle. With just under eight minutes left, the Seahawks were trying to respond after the Rams had taken a 17-10 lead. Metcalf beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and was in position for a game-tying touchdown had the ball been placed correctly.

It wasn't. Wilson underthrew it, causing Metcalf to slow up as the trailing Ramsey knocked it away for the incompletion.

Fourth quarter: Wilson incomplete pass to DeeJay Dallas, turnover on downs

Down 17-10, the Seahawks were looking to tie the game with a touchdown drive. On 4th and 6 from midfield, Wilson floated a pass in Dallas' direction. The ball was batted away and Dallas pined for a pass interference call to no avail. In the end, it led to a turnover on downs with just over three minutes left in the game. This opened the door for the Rams to kick a field goal, putting the game out of reach late.