    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Gutting Overtime Loss to Steelers

    The Seahawks had a chance to come away from Pittsburgh with a big road win. However, poor execution and a game-sealing turnover made the difference.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Seahawks fell to 2-4 after a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. Seattle was not without chances to win, but failed to capitalize in these moments.. Instead, a few critical mistakes led to the team's demise late in the game.

    Second quarter: Michael Dickson punts 24 yards to Steelers' 46-yard line

    On the surface, this play doesn't look like much. It was just a really poor, short punt for the former All-Pro punter. It gave Pittsburgh a short field with the game still scoreless. The Steelers were able to take advantage of the gifted field position by scoring the game's first touchdown eight plays later, taking a 7-0 lead. Perhaps this drives ends differently if Dickson is able to properly pin Pittsburgh back as he normally does.

    Second quarter: 3rd and 3, Ben Roethlisberger pass incomplete, offsides on Alton Robinson

    Down 7-0 with the Steelers driving again, the Seahawks desperately needed a stop. Robinson jumped offsides, giving Roethlisberger a free play. He missed his target but the penalty gave the Steelers new life, as it resulted in a first down. From there, they were able to drain more of the game clock towards the end of the first half and score another touchdown to double their lead at 14-0. 

    That touchdown put the Seahawks in comeback mode for the rest of the game. They eventually succeeded in tying the game, but the result might have been different had they forced a field goal attempt in this situation. 

    Fourth quarter: Roethlisberger pass incomplete off of Jamal Adams' helmet

    Adams has two career interceptions in 64 games. He is great at a few things and catching the football is not one of them. With the game tied at 17 apiece and less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, a turnover would have been game-changing. Roethlisberger tossed a pass over the middle and it ended up hitting Adams right in the helmet. Had the safety been aware of the pass headed his way and had he caught it, he would have at least given the Seahawks the ball with a chance to win the game in regulation. With his athleticism, he even could have taken it for a game-winning pick six.

    Instead, the Steelers received another life and took advantage, eventually getting a go-ahead field goal on the drive. Seattle was forced to drive down to tie the game before regulation ended.

    Overtime: 3rd and 4, Geno Smith sacked for -13 yards by T.J. Watt

    Seattle had two chances in overtime and crumbled both times. Facing a 3rd and 4 on the Pittsburgh 45-yard line, Seattle needed around 10 yards to be in field goal range. Instead of keeping the drive alive with a first down and getting into field goal range,  the offense line allowed Watt into the backfield for a critical sack on Smith. It forced the Seahawks to punt as they squandered a golden opportunity.

    Overtime: Watt forces fumble on Smith

    The most obvious play that led to the Seahawks' defeat was the fumble by Smith. They had just gotten the ball back with a chance to drive down and win the game with a field goal. However, for a second straight game, all hopes were dashed due to a Smith turnover. Watt once again fought his way to the quarterback and strip-sacked Smith, giving the Steelers the ball on Seattle's 16-yard line, needing just a field goal to win. The Steelers got themselves in an optimal position on the field to kick a short, game-winning field goal and seal the Seahawks' fate.

    USATSI_16978572
    Game Day

    5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Gutting Overtime Loss to Steelers

    just now
    USATSI_16978909
    Seahawks News

    Missed Opportunities Thwart Seahawks Comeback Bid in 23-20 Loss to Steelers

    27 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978655
    Game Day

    3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks' 23-20 Heartbreaker in Pittsburgh

    50 minutes ago
    NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor Carted Off With Apparent Neck Injury

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16978191
    Game Day

    Halftime Observations: Steelers 14, Seahawks 0

    3 hours ago
    L.J. Collier
    Seahawks News

    L.J. Collier, Cedric Ogbuehi Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Steelers

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_13371056
    Game Day

    Analysis: 5 Keys to a Seahawks Victory Over Steelers

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_13366271
    Game Day

    Seahawks at Steelers Week 6 Predictions

    12 hours ago