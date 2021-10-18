5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Gutting Overtime Loss to Steelers

The Seahawks had a chance to come away from Pittsburgh with a big road win. However, poor execution and a game-sealing turnover made the difference.

The Seahawks fell to 2-4 after a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. Seattle was not without chances to win, but failed to capitalize in these moments.. Instead, a few critical mistakes led to the team's demise late in the game.

Second quarter: Michael Dickson punts 24 yards to Steelers' 46-yard line

On the surface, this play doesn't look like much. It was just a really poor, short punt for the former All-Pro punter. It gave Pittsburgh a short field with the game still scoreless. The Steelers were able to take advantage of the gifted field position by scoring the game's first touchdown eight plays later, taking a 7-0 lead. Perhaps this drives ends differently if Dickson is able to properly pin Pittsburgh back as he normally does.

Second quarter: 3rd and 3, Ben Roethlisberger pass incomplete, offsides on Alton Robinson

Down 7-0 with the Steelers driving again, the Seahawks desperately needed a stop. Robinson jumped offsides, giving Roethlisberger a free play. He missed his target but the penalty gave the Steelers new life, as it resulted in a first down. From there, they were able to drain more of the game clock towards the end of the first half and score another touchdown to double their lead at 14-0.

That touchdown put the Seahawks in comeback mode for the rest of the game. They eventually succeeded in tying the game, but the result might have been different had they forced a field goal attempt in this situation.

Fourth quarter: Roethlisberger pass incomplete off of Jamal Adams' helmet

Adams has two career interceptions in 64 games. He is great at a few things and catching the football is not one of them. With the game tied at 17 apiece and less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, a turnover would have been game-changing. Roethlisberger tossed a pass over the middle and it ended up hitting Adams right in the helmet. Had the safety been aware of the pass headed his way and had he caught it, he would have at least given the Seahawks the ball with a chance to win the game in regulation. With his athleticism, he even could have taken it for a game-winning pick six.

Instead, the Steelers received another life and took advantage, eventually getting a go-ahead field goal on the drive. Seattle was forced to drive down to tie the game before regulation ended.

Overtime: 3rd and 4, Geno Smith sacked for -13 yards by T.J. Watt

Seattle had two chances in overtime and crumbled both times. Facing a 3rd and 4 on the Pittsburgh 45-yard line, Seattle needed around 10 yards to be in field goal range. Instead of keeping the drive alive with a first down and getting into field goal range, the offense line allowed Watt into the backfield for a critical sack on Smith. It forced the Seahawks to punt as they squandered a golden opportunity.

Overtime: Watt forces fumble on Smith

The most obvious play that led to the Seahawks' defeat was the fumble by Smith. They had just gotten the ball back with a chance to drive down and win the game with a field goal. However, for a second straight game, all hopes were dashed due to a Smith turnover. Watt once again fought his way to the quarterback and strip-sacked Smith, giving the Steelers the ball on Seattle's 16-yard line, needing just a field goal to win. The Steelers got themselves in an optimal position on the field to kick a short, game-winning field goal and seal the Seahawks' fate.