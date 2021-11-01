Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Streak-Snapping Win vs. Jaguars

    The Seahawks blasted the Jaguars on Sunday for an emphatic home win. Several key plays made the difference in the satisfying blowout victory.
    Author:

    The Seahawks finally got back in the win column after suffering a three-game losing skid. Their 31-7 thrashing of the Jaguars also marked their first home win of the season. How did they get there? Let's dive into five key moments that led to the blowout win.

    First quarter: Geno Smith one-yard touchdown run

    Seattle faced a decision on 4th and goal from the one-yard line. After failing to punch it in on threee consecutive runs, head coach Pete Carroll and company opted to go for it. Quarterback Geno Smith took the snap from under center and leaped over the pile, crossing the plane for the go-ahead score. The risk paid off and the Seahawks were off and running with an early 7-0 lead.

    First quarter: Quandre Diggs intercepts Trevor Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence is a rookie quarterback still trying to get his sea legs in the NFL. He entered the game with eight interceptions in six games played, giving the Seahawks the thought that he might put the ball in harm's way in Sunday's matchup as well. They were right. On a miscommunication with a receiver, Lawrence underthrew a pass right into the arms of safety Quandre Diggs.

    This marked Diggs'—and the team's—third interception of the season. He is one of the better ball-hawking safeties in the league and his alertness paid off once more. It also directly led to a touchdown drive for Seattle's offense.

    Second quarter: DK Metcalf 16-yard touchdown reception

    Read More

    Smith and DK Metcalf seem to have some rapport, as they've hooked up for several big plays during the backup's time under center in Russell Wilson's absence. That connection paid off again in the second quarter, when Smith threw a contested pass Metcalf's way. Not only did Metcalf catch it, he out-muscled former Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin and barreled into the end zone for a big touchdown, boosting Seattle's lead to 14-0. 

    It was a quintessential play for a big, strong receiver. It's a perfect example of why Metcalf is one of the most physically-gifted players in the entire NFL. 

    Second quarter: 4th and 6, Lawrence pass incomplete

    With the the Jaguars down 14-0 and desperately trying to string together a scoring drive before the half, Lawrence had Jacksonville on Seattle's 39-yard line, looking for points. The Seahawks' defense forced them into a fourth down situation and Urban Meyer opted to go for it instead of attempt a 56-yard field goal. The defense stood tall, harassing Lawrence enough to cause the incompletion and turnover on downs.

    The change in possession allowed Seattle enough time to mount a drive to get into field goal range and take a 17-0 lead into halftime. 

    Third quarter: 4th and 3, Lawrence pass incomplete

    Once again, Lawrence had the Jaguars driving into Seahawks territory, looking for their first points of the game, down 17-0. On the Seattle 38-yard line, once again, Meyer opted to try for a first down instead of a long field goal. Once again, the Seahawks defense held firm, forcing another turnover on downs.

    This essentially set the tone for the rest of the game. It was clear the Jaguars were hapless on offense and the Seahawks' defense was not going to let them get back in this game. The defensive stop also gave Seattle optimal field position to drive down and score a touchdown to bring the game to an unreachable 24-0 score. 

