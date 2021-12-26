5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Battle Bears at Snowy Lumen Field

Set to square off in a rare snow game at Lumen Field, all eyes will be on Seattle and Chicago's running backs playing in the elements, though pass rushers for both teams will also be well-positioned to do damage when given the opportunity in Week 16.

With both teams playing on short rest, the Seahawks and Bears will be playing for pride when the two sub-.500 teams spar in the snow at Lumen Field on Sunday.

It's been a challenging year for both franchises, as Seattle's playoff chances sit below 0.1 percent after a 20-10 loss in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chicago dropped to 4-10 and was officially eliminated from postseason contention with a 17-9 loss to Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

While there likely won't be a playoff appearance for either team this year, the Seahawks and Bears still have plenty to play for entering the closing stretch of the 2021 season. Which matchups will ultimately decide which team grabs a Week 16 victory in Seattle?

--Seahawks running backs Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, and DeeJay Dallas versus Bears linebackers Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree: Over the past two weeks, behind the efforts of Penny and Dallas, the Seahawks have been able to get their ground game going averaging 136.5 yards per game and 5.69 yards per carry against the Texans and Rams. Due to the elements, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will have to lean heavily on the run game once again for the offense to find traction, but the opponent may make doing so difficult. Even though the Bears rank 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards against, they have a quality linebacker duo headlined by Smith, a former top-10 pick who currently ranks fifth in the NFL in solo tackles (81) and fourth in total tackles (140). Alongside him, Ogletree has endured an up-and-down season, as the veteran has missed 14 tackles but also has 63 combined tackles. Last weekend against the Vikings, he performed well helping corral Dalvin Cook, finishing with eight tackles. Standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks being out will help, but Seattle's running backs will have to be able to make Smith and Ogletree miss and create after contact.

--Seahawks defensive ends Carlos Dunlap, Darrell Taylor, and Alton Robinson versus Bears tackles Germain Ifedi and Teven Jenkins: With dynamic rookie Justin Fields listed as questionable to play on Sunday, the Seahawks will get a visit from "Saint" Nick Foles one day after Christmas. Though Foles is an experienced starter who won a Super Bowl in 2017, he's also extremely immobile, creating prime opportunities for Seattle's edge rushers to get home frequently and coax errant throws. Dunlap, Taylor, and Robinson should be licking their lips at the matchups across the line as well. Previously a four-year starter for the Seahawks, Ifedi has fared well in limited action this year, but he gave up 13 sacks in his final two seasons in the Pacific Northwest and has been perpetually vulnerable to speed rushes. On the left side, Jenkins recently returned from injured reserve and struggled in his NFL debut, allowing seven pressures and two sacks against the Packers. He was far better in Week 15, giving up just a pair of pressures on 46 snaps against the Vikings, but he's ripe to be beaten by speed and quickness as well.

--Seahawks tackles Duane Brown and Jake Curhan versus Bears defensive ends Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, and Bruce Irvin: While Seattle should be able to drum up plenty of pressure with its front four on defense, protecting Russell Wilson equally remains a concern. Chicago won't have star rusher Khalil Mack, who underwent foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season. But dating back to his time with the Rams, Quinn has always been a thorn in the Seahawks' side, producing 14.0 sacks in 12 career games against them. He's been on a tear over the past five games, amassing 9.5 sacks during that span to vault into second place in the NFL behind Steelers star T.J. Watt with 16.0 sacks on the season. Brown and Curhan, who will make his third consecutive start in place of Brandon Shell, will be tested by Quinn's explosiveness and array of counter moves. Gipson hasn't been consistent since stepping into the lineup for Mack, but Seattle will also have to be ready for an old friend in Irvin, who has three pressures in three games since joining Chicago and could see more action against his former team.

--Seahawks linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks versus Bears running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert: Down to their third string quarterback playing in the snow, the Bears will undoubtedly lean on their ground game behind the hard-nosed running of Montgomery, who has produced 27 missed tackles and 18 runs of 10-plus yards despite missing four games earlier in the season due to injury. While not the most explosive runner, coach Pete Carroll accurately compared his skill set to Seahawks running back Chris Carson and he will be a difficult back to bring down at initial contact. Behind him, Herbert has provided a nice change of pace back with Tarik Cohen out for the season, rushing for 392 yards and a touchdown while averaging nearly three yards per carry after contact. Wagner and Brooks will have to shore up their tackling after missing a combined five tackles against the Rams on Tuesday, particularly when they end up in space against Montgomery and Herbert in the passing game. With downfield passes likely to be compromised by weather, expect Foles to dump off a lot of quick throws to both backs on Sunday.

--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Dee Eskridge versus Bears cornerbacks Artie Burns, Thomas Graham, and Marqui Christian: Under normal circumstances, Seattle would have a clear advantage in this matchup with Metcalf and Lockett going against a Chicago secondary missing multiple corners, including starter Jaylon Johnson, who remains on the COVID-19 list. While that still could be the case, however, Wilson's propensity for launching moon balls to his star receivers may need to be curbed by necessity amid snowy conditions and the presence of star safety Eddie Jackson manning center field. Instead, the Seahawks will likely have to rely more on the quick passing game, something they have not been consistently effective at throughout the season. While Lockett's return from the COVID list will obviously be welcomed and Metcalf has the physical tools to win underneath as well, this could be a game where Eskridge's skill set as a former running back could come in handy on bubble screens, curls, and quick slants where he can go to work after the catch and try to make defenders miss.