5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host 49ers in Week 8 Battle

CorbinSmith

Looking to get back in the win column after suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend, the Seahawks will return home to face the defending NFC West champion 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

Though Russell Wilson threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona last Sunday, three critical interceptions doomed Seattle, including one in overtime that sealed the team's fate in a 37-34 loss to drop them from the ranks of the undefeated. On the other side of the country, San Francisco continued its resurgence with a second straight victory to climb back into the division race, dominating New England with nearly 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 33-6 romp.

In the latest duel between two bitter NFC West foes, here are five critical matchups to keep an eye on as the Seahawks spar with the 49ers in Week 8.

--Seahawks linebackers Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, and Jordyn Brooks versus 49ers running backs Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon, and JaMycal Hasty: In the modern NFL, it's rare to see slowing down an opposing running game as the top priority. But coach Kyle Shanahan does such an excellent job scheming run plays and San Francisco ranks near the top of the NFL in most rushing categories, including fifth in total rushing yards, sixth in yards per carry, and first in rushing touchdowns. As Wagner mentioned earlier this week, the 49ers do an excellent job of using motion to "create holes" in the defense and force them into fronts suitable to run against. Once the ground game finds traction with a bevy of talented backs who fit Shanahan's system well, Jimmy Garoppolo thrives off play action. It will be imperative for Seattle to stay disciplined with run fits and gap integrity, particularly at the linebacker position given the 49ers' propensity for stretching outside zone runs off tackle.

--Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson versus 49ers linebacker Fred Warner: Even with all the injuries the 49ers have on defense, they have managed to remain one of the best all-around units in the league and Warner has been the linchpin for the unit. Still just 23 years old, the third-year linebacker already has 57 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and three passes defensed this season, earning himself an elite 83.6 grade from Pro Football Focus through seven games. The 49ers will blitz him a fair amount and as indicated by his coverage numbers, he can be a problem for quarterbacks with his ability to be equally effective in one-on-one against tight ends and slot receivers. Possessing outstanding athleticism and instincts, he's one of the best all-around linebackers in the sport and much like last weekend with Budda Baker in Arizona, Wilson will need to be cognizant of where the former BYU star is at all times or he could get burned. 

--Seahawks safeties Jamal Adams and Ryan Neal versus 49ers tight end George Kittle: In the past, Seattle has used safety Lano Hill with mixed success in man coverage against the dynamic Kittle, who has 435 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns so far this season. But with Hill on injured reserve, the Seahawks better hope Adams can suit up after practicing just one time in the past month and missing three games due to a groin injury. If healthy, the physical safety has the skill set and athletic traits to be able to stand toe-to-toe with the fellow All-Pro in a must-see matchup. Otherwise, Neal will likely be the one tasked with defending Kittle in man coverage and while he's played well in three starts filling in for Adams, it would be an ideal situation for Shanahan to try to exploit early and often as a play caller.

--Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf versus 49ers cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley: Former Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman won't be suiting up in this game, but the 49ers haven't missed a beat with him on injured reserve thanks to Verrett's remarkable comeback. The 29-year old defender recorded his first interception since 2016 back in Week 6 and has allowed an opposing quarterback rating of 30.6 in five starts. Meanwhile, Lockett is coming off a 15-catch, 200-yard performance against the Cardinals, setting up a fun battle between two former Big 12 rivals. On the other side, Moseley has also had a stellar season, limiting quarterbacks to a 53 percent completion rate and 68.2 rating when targeting him. At just 5-foot-11, however, he will be challenged once again by the 6-foot-4 Metcalf, who reeled in six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown when these two teams last met at CenturyLink Field last December. Wilson may have an opportunity, if afforded time in the pocket, to take some shots downfield and take advantage of that size discrepancy.

--Seahawks defensive ends Benson Mayowa and L.J. Collier versus 49ers tackles Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey: While Mayowa's status won't be known until a few hours before kickoff after missing two practices this week with an ankle injury, assuming he starts, he and Collier will be critical to slowing down the 49ers multi-faceted offense. Shanahan will want to test the edges with outside zone runs as well as jet sweeps, which will put the onus on the two ends to set anchor and maintain gap integrity against the run. The Seahawks will also badly need their pass rush to show up this week after being a non-factor against the Cardinals last Sunday, as Garoppolo can be coaxed into poor decisions with the football when under duress. The matchups on the outside aren't necessarily favorable given Williams' All-Pro pedigree and McGlinchey's upside, but if Mayowa can get the corner a few times and Collier can generate some successful bull rushes that result in pressure and quarterback hits, the tandem will have a chance to make a game-changing impact.

