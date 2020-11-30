5 Matchups to Watch in Seahawks Week 12 Road Trip vs. Eagles

Traveling to Philadelphia for the third time in less than a calendar year, the Seahawks will seek a seventh straight win over the Eagles with a chance to capture sole possession of first place in the NFC West when the two teams meet on Monday Night Football.

Coming off a signature 28-21 win over Arizona in Week 11, Seattle will enter this game well rested following a 10-day layoff between games and will have several key players back in the lineup, including cornerback Shaquill Griffin. As for Philadelphia, coach Doug Pederson's team hopes to avoid a three-game losing streak as the team tries to stay in the race for an NFC East title.

Here's a look at five important matchups to watch as the Seahawks and Eagles square off in prime time at Lincoln Financial Field.

--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett versus Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay, Avonte Maddux, and Nickell Robey-Coleman: Eagles fans won't want to be reminded of this considering their team selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside before DK Metcalf in the 2019 NFL Draft. But the former Ole Miss standout set an NFL rookie single game record for receiving yardage against Philadelphia in the Wild Card round last year and hauled in a 53-yard touchdown. After allowing that record-breaking performance, the Eagles made upgrading cornerback a priority and thus traded two mid-round picks to the Lions for Slay. His presence, coupled with a standout pass rush, has helped the team improve dramatically against the pass, as they've given up the second-fewest 20-plus yard pass plays in the NFL. Going against the Seahawks dynamic aerial attack will be the ultimate test for Slay and his defensive back brethren, however. Metcalf holds a clear size advantage over Slay on the outside, while Lockett working against Maddux or Robey-Coleman could be a clear mismatch for Russell Wilson to target early and often. If healthy enough to play, David Moore has also given Philadelphia issues in the past and could be an X-factor to watch.

--Seahawks defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa versus Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Matt Pryor: Injuries have taken a toll on Philadelphia's line, as guard Brandon Brooks was lost to a torn Achilles before training camp even started and right tackle Lane Johnson is now expected to miss the rest of the season with a bum ankle. As a result, Mailata will move over to left tackle and make his sixth start of the season, while Pryor will slide outside from guard to right tackle replacing Johnson. Seattle has racked up 13.0 sacks over the past three games, with Dunlap producing 3.5 of them since coming over from Cincinnati via trade, helping ignite a once-struggling defense. He and Mayowa, who may have benefited as much as anyone from a 10-day break to help fully heal a sprained ankle, should be fired up about the opportunity to rush against two reserve tackles for a line that has allowed more sacks than any group in the league this year. If those two players and rookie Alton Robinson are able to consistently pin their ears back off the edge, it could be another long evening for Carson Wentz.

--Seahawks running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde versus Eagles linebackers Alex Singleton, Shaun Bradley, and Duke Riley: After missing four games with a mid-foot sprain, Seattle will finally welcome Carson back to the lineup one week after Hyde made his return from injury, giving the team a two-headed monster in the backfield against the ideal opponent. While Philadelphia has improved defending the pass, the team can be vulnerable to a physical running game due to their lack of size and talent at linebacker. The Eagles have given up at least 130 rushing yards in six consecutive games and have struggled giving up explosive plays on the ground, surrendering 11 runs of 20-plus yards and a league-worst four rushes of 40-plus yards. With Carson back in the fold and Hyde providing another bruising option out of the backfield, look for the Seahawks to come out emphasizing the run game early and often in an effort to open up play action and create opportunities for Wilson to take some shots downfield as the game progresses.

--Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and linebackers Jordyn Brooks/Bobby Wagner versus Eagles running backs Miles Sanders/Boston Scott and tight ends Dallas Goedert/Richard Rodgers: Due to injuries, the Eagles only have two receivers with more than 20 receptions on the season. But even with Zach Ertz still sidelined, tight ends have remained an integral part of Philadelphia's passing game. Back from a fractured fibia that cost him four games, Goedert has bounced back with nine receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games. Taking advantage of Ertz's absence, Rodgers has been a positive surprise after battling injuries in recent years, producing 12 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown over the past four games. The Eagles love to run RPOs (run-pass options) and integrate tight ends into those concepts, so the onus will fall onto Adams, Brooks, and Wagner as the "conflicted" defenders to perform well in coverage against them while also helping slow down Sanders and Scott in the ground game. If they're able to do that and force Wentz to lean on an underwhelming receiving corps, that plays right into the Seahawks hands defensively.

--Seahawks offensive line versus Eagles defensive line: Philadelphia has had plenty of issues on offense, but the strength of the team still lies in the trenches defensively. Fletcher Cox remains one of the NFL's premier defensive tackles and has produced a sack in each of the past three games. Alongside him, Javon Hargrave hasn't done much as a pass rusher but has been stout as a run defender. Guards Mike Iupati and Damien Lewis will be tested by those two players, particularly Cox, but the biggest problem heading into this game from Seattle's perspective may be at right tackle, where Cedric Ogbuehi will step into the lineup to replace an injured Brandon Shell. Off the edge, Brandon Graham leads the team with 7.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, while Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat have at least four sacks apiece. The Eagles rank second in the NFL in sacks in large part due to their depth at defensive end and based on his past struggles, the Seahawks better be ready to provide tight end and running back help for Ogbuehi to help keep Wilson upright.