5 Matchups to Watch in Seahawks Week 8 Contest vs. Jaguars

Looking to avoid a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2009 when coach Jim Mora was still roaming the sidelines, Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks will seek their first home win of the 2021 campaign when Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars come to town for a Halloween clash at Lumen Field.

With each team desperate for a win to keep slim playoff hopes alive, which matchups will be most critical in determining who exits Sunday's game with a victory? Check out five pivotal matchups below.

--Seahawks linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks versus Jaguars running back James Robinson: For a third consecutive week, Wagner and Brooks will be tested by a talented back who can do damage both as a runner and receiver in Robinson. Though he only has rushed for more than 80 yards in two games so far this year, the stocky 5-foot-9, 215-pound back ranks seventh in the league in rushing yards and ranks fourth among qualified runners averaging 5.5 yards per carry. In just six games, he's already forced 21 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus and can break tackles with power while also making defenders miss in space. Robinson isn't the same big play threat as a receiver as Alvin Kamara, but he had 49 receptions as a rookie last season and can be a factor in the passing game. Seattle's linebacking tandem will need to get clean wraps on him to get him to the ground and keep him in check on screens and quick passes in coverage as a top priority for slowing down Jacksonville's offense.

--Seahawks tight ends Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson versus Jaguars linebackers and safeties: Heading into the season, with Shane Waldron taking over as the new coordinator, Seattle was expected to get its tight ends more involved in the passing game. Through seven weeks, however, production from Everett and Dissly has been hit-and-miss with 13 and 10 receptions respectively, while Parkinson has one reception for one yard since coming off injured reserve in Week 4. If there's a game where that trio can come to life and put up big numbers, however, it's against a Jaguars defense that has made every tight end look like Travis Kelce so far this year. In six games, they have allowed 479 receiving yards to tight ends, or nearly 80 yards per game, along with four touchdowns. They have also allowed that yardage on only 39 receptions, yielding more than 12 yards per catch. Cornerback Tre Herndon and linebacker Myles Jack have given up three of those touchdowns, including a pair to Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah in Week 4. Waldron has to find a way to scheme his tight ends open and use them to create easy completions for Geno Smith.

--Seahawks defensive tackles Poona Ford, Al Woods, and Bryan Mone versus Jaguars interior offensive line: While the onus will fall on the linebackers to swarm to Robinson and slow him down, Seattle's interior defensive line will be going up against a battered Jacksonville interior missing starting guard A.J. Cann and center Brandon Lindor, which should help them control the line of scrimmage. While Andrew Norwell remains a quality left guard, Lindor will be replaced again by Tyler Shatley and Ben Bartch is coming off a concussion as Cann's replacement. Both players have struggled in pass protection and run blocking, receiving lower than 60.0 grades from PFF in each category this year. Considering those matchups, this could be the game where Ford breaks out as a pass rusher and finds his way to Trevor Lawrence on several occasions, while Woods may be an X-factor to watch as a surprising contributor in that regard as well. Look for Robert Nkemdiche to make his presence felt at some point as a rusher as well.

--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Freddie Swain versus Jaguars cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, and Tre Herndon: Shining in his first season in Jacksonville after a four-year run in Seattle, Griffin has been one of the few bright spots for coordinator Joe Cullen's unit. He has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage, but he has given up a few explosive plays, including a 52-yard reception to Brandin Cooks in a season-opening loss to the Texans. Metcalf and Lockett know his tendencies well from going against him in practice for the past two years and the same can be said for the corner in regard to his receiver counterparts. Given the familiarity, it will be interesting to see which former teammate gets the upper hand in this clash. But ultimately, Seattle would be best served to go after Jacksonville's other two primary corners. Campbell has endured his share of rookie struggles, allowing 21 receptions, 345 yards, and an 80 percent completion percentage on 26 targets. Meanwhile, Herndon has been cooked out of the slot in the past three games, allowing 17 receptions for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That could mean a potentially big day for Swain, who finished second on the team in receiving yards a week ago.

--Seahawks cornerbacks D.J. Reed, Sidney Jones, and Tre Brown versus Jaguars receivers Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones: After losing D.J. Chark to a season-ending ankle injury, the Jaguars don't have a bonafide deep ball threat at Lawrence's disposal. However, the rookie quarterback still has two quality receivers in Shenault and Jones, who offer vastly different skill sets. Built with a powerful 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame, Shenault excels at breaking tackles after the catch and currently ranks sixth among qualified receivers with at least 39 targets averaging 6.2 yards after the catch per reception. He also has big play ability with two receptions of 50-plus yards this year and his size could be a problem for Seattle's smaller corners. Jones also has decent size at 6-foot-2, providing a reliable, savvy route runner to serve as a security blanket for Lawrence. He's had success against the Seahawks in the past and currently leads Jacksonville with 28 receptions for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Even without Chark, the Jags have enough weapons to create problems against a cornerback group that must prove it can play well consistently.