5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks Home Preseason Opener vs. Broncos

Though it remains unclear who will play, Seattle should have more starters on the field for a few series against Denver in its second preseason tune-up. Reporter Corbin Smith explores five key storylines entering Saturday's contest at Lumen Field.

It's been a long road to reach this point, but after having no fans in the stands during the 2020 season, the Seahawks will welcome back the 12s to Lumen Field as they face off against the Broncos in their second preseason game.

While Seattle had 31 players who didn't play in last Saturday's 20-7 exhibition opening loss in Las Vegas, that should change with only three weeks until the regular season begins. It remains unknown which starters will play or how many snaps they will receive, but regardless of who is in the lineup, coach Pete Carroll will be hoping to see a better effort on both sides of the ball than he did last weekend.

Here are five storylines to watch as the Seahawks host their second "dress rehearsal" against a former AFC West foe:

1. How many starters will play for the Seahawks? And how long will they play?

Last weekend, the Seahawks only played a handful of starters with quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and receiver DK Metcalf among many notable stars who received the night off. Not surprisingly, Carroll didn't have much to offer reporters in regard to which players may/may not play against Denver, simply saying "yes" when asked if starters will see any action. Beyond that, he didn't offer any specifics and it won't be known who is actually playing until the game kicks off.

Now 32 years old, it's debatable how much work Wilson actually needs in a preseason game at this point. But with Seattle breaking in a new offensive scheme, it seems unlikely he won't get a series or two on Saturday night. If he does see the field, expect to see most of the offensive line starters in the lineup to protect him and it's possible Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could see the field briefly as well. One player who shouldn't see any action by default is Chris Carson, who the team will want to protect until the regular season opener.

Defensively, the Seahawks may be more inclined to play most of their starters for at least one or two series, especially considering the Broncos will be playing many of their starters in efforts to name their starting quarterback. With that said, it wouldn't be surprising at all if a seasoned veteran like Wagner or Carlos Dunlap remains on the sidelines, as they don't stand to benefit much from playing in a game that doesn't count in the standings and will both be ready for Week 1 regardless.

2. Will Seattle lean more heavily on the ground game? If so, which backs will get the most extensive action?

Maybe the most surprising development in Las Vegas last weekend was the game plan to come out slinging the pigskin all over the field with Geno Smith under center. Waldron appeared to forget he could call a running play, as the Seahawks dialed up 13 consecutive passes to open the game without much success. In the process, Smith suffered a concussion behind a line consisting of second and third stringers.

Given what happened to Smith and how poorly the offense played in general, don't plan on seeing such a strategy recycled for the second preseason contest. While Carson won't play, Rashaad Penny returned to practice this week after missing time with a thigh injury and Carroll just "wants to see him play football" after playing in only three games last year coming off a torn ACL. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, this will be an important game for him to show he's healthy and has regained his pre-injury explosiveness. If he can do that, he should return to his role as a complementary backfield weapon to Carson.

Penny will likely play several series before giving way to Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and undrafted rookie Josh Johnson, who are all set to see playing time throughout the course of the game. With evaluations needing to be made at a crowded position group, particularly in regard to the third down back competition, expect plenty of carries and looks in the receiving game from the quartet of backs on Saturday night.

3. Who will step up at the receiver position with one or two roster spots still on the line?

Even if Metcalf and/or Lockett plays on Saturday, the dynamic duo will spend most of the game on the sidelines. Rookie D'Wayne Eskridge and Penny Hart - who Carroll told reporters suffered a "legit" ankle sprain - aren't expected to play either, creating ample chances for other receivers on Seattle's roster to impress against Denver.

Since Hart rolled his ankle two weeks ago, Cody Thompson has been the biggest benefactor, seeing extensive action with the first team offense on the practice field and shining on special teams. Trying to finally get over the hump and make the 53-man roster after two seasons on the practice squad, there may not be a receiver with a better opportunity in front of him on Saturday night, as a strong performance would position him to bypass Hart on the depth chart or sit in the driver's seat for a sixth receiver spot.

But Thompson is far from the only player with much to potentially gain in the second preseason contest. John Ursua has come to life as of late and may have had his best practice on Thursday. The savvy route runner could throw himself back into the mix with a big game, while undrafted rookie Cade Johnson has a shot to close the gap on Hart and Thompson with a quality showing of his own. Aaron Fuller and Travis Toivonen, who made a spectacular touchdown catch on Thursday, stand out as two other names worth watching as well.

4. What will the pass rushing trio of Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson, and Rasheem Green do for an encore?

Last weekend, the Seahawks didn't have much to be excited about when they loaded up their plane to return home after an ugly first exhibition showing. But Carroll couldn't have been more pleased with how Taylor, Robinson, and Green performed playing into the fourth quarter and receiving invaluable game reps.

Led by Green, who harassed Nathan Peterman to a tune of four quarterback pressures, all three pass rushers had at least three pressures on the night. Robinson topped all three players with five tackles and his lone quarterback hit led to an interception for Ryan Neal. Taylor, meanwhile, looked like a player who hadn't played in a game for nearly 20 months, but he still flashed on several plays, including forcing Peterman up into the pocket into Cody Barton's hands for a sack.

In the midst of a battle with Robert Nkemdiche for a roster spot, Green will need to replicate his performance on Saturday and if he can make a few plays from the LEO spot in a two-point stance, he will improve his odds of sticking around. As for Robinson and Taylor, both players should see snaps at linebacker as well as off the edge at the LEO spot in pass rushing situations. This game will be a nice litmus test for Taylor to see how much he can grow from his NFL debut, particularly as a run defender holding up at the point of attack.

5. After a disappointing opener overall, which corners will separate themselves from the rest of the pack in a still wide open competition?

While Carroll applauded Seattle's young pass rushers last weekend, he wasn't near as complimentary of the cornerback group and for good reason. Peterman completed nearly 75 percent of his passes and Las Vegas converted on 11 out of 17 third down opportunities in large part due to coverage woes on the outside. In their first auditions for starting roles, Ahkello Witherspoon and Tre Flowers underwhelmed as the Raiders scored 10 quick points.

Witherspoon and Flowers should have a chance to redeem themselves against Teddy Bridgewater, who is expected to receive the start under center after Drew Lock started Denver's preseason opener. With D.J. Reed still out with a groin issue, Flowers may have the most on the line, as a bounce-back outing could position him to overtake Reed at the right cornerback spot. But another poor showing could put his odds of starting in peril, especially if rookie Tre Brown continues to impress. The fourth-round pick has gradually been getting more first team reps and played well in practice, including swatting away a touchdown from Metcalf on Thursday. Carroll indicated he will get plenty of run against the Broncos and seems eager to see what he can do.

Aside from Brown, one other cornerback to keep a close eye on is Gavin Heslop. The second-year defender out of Stony Brook stood out as a lone bright spot in Seattle's cornerback group a week ago with a pass breakup and a tackle for loss and Carroll heaped praise on him after Friday's practice. The team is working him both on the outside and in the slot and if he plays well once again versus Denver, he may close the gap on the competition and enter the discussion for a roster spot.