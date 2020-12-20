GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
6 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Face Washington Football Team

Reporter Corbin Smith analyzes six matchups to keep a close eye on as the Seahawks travel cross country to face the Washington Football Team in Week 15, including how the offensive line will hold up against one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the NFL.
Seeking a second straight victory to stay in the hunt for an NFC West title, the Seahawks will make their final lengthy east coast road trip of the 2020 regular season when they battle the Washington Football Team in Week 15.

In his latest video, reporter Corbin Smith dissects six key matchups to watch, including a banged-up Seahawks offensive line against a ferocious Washington defensive front and potentially enticing one-on-one matchups for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside.

