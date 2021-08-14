6 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks Preseason Opener vs. Raiders

Playing in the first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium, the Seahawks will kick off their exhibition schedule against the Raiders on Saturday night. Reporter Corbin Smith takes a close look at six storylines to monitor in the much-anticipated preseason opener.

For the first time in two years, the Seahawks will play in a preseason game as they travel to Las Vegas to face off against the Raiders. The exhibition opener will be the first game played in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium, which opened last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While starters likely won't play much - if at all - for either team, Saturday's matchup remains an important one for both sides as they begin to ramp up preparations for the 2021 season and assemble 53-man rosters.

Here are six storylines to watch as Seattle holds its first "dress rehearsal" of the 2021 season in the Sin City:

1. How much will offensive coordinator Shane Waldron reveal from his playbook?

NFL teams operate like the FBI during the preseason, especially when they are breaking in new coordinators on either side of the ball. For that reason alone, fans expecting to Waldron play most of his cards during a meaningless preseason game will be sadly disappointed. Per usual, Seattle will deploy a vanilla game plan minus the expected jet motion, play action passes of duo, and other expected schematic staples that will be kept locked away for the most part until Week 1.

What may be more visible in Vegas, however, is seeing how the Seahawks will implement tempo and rhythm into their offense. It's much easier to gauge how a team is doing in these aspects through actual game situations than on the practice field and it will be interesting to see how Waldron's squad handles pace in an exhibition setting as they look to put the Raiders' defense on their heels.

2. Which receivers will create separation in the battle for one or two roster spots?

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett won't play much on Saturday night, if at all, and as the undisputed top two receivers, they don't need many reps anyway. But Saturday night will be important for the rest of Seattle's crowded receiving corps as they battle for a handful of roster spots behind the two Pro Bowlers.

With Penny Hart sidelined by an ankle sprain and D'Wayne Eskridge still on the PUP list, second-year wideout Freddie Swain will have his first crack at seizing the No. 3 receiver role and the former Florida standout should see a bunch of snaps out of the gate. Behind him, Cody Thompson and Aaron Fuller have built momentum by stringing together several stellar practices over the past week and should be on the field frequently with chances to bolster their candidacies for a roster spot.

Out of the slot, undrafted rookie Cade Johnson and third-year receiver John Ursua also have plenty at stake heading into the preseason opener. Both players are known for their crafty route running and soft hands, so if either player explodes during preseason games and puts up big numbers, that could be enough to catapult up the depth chart and snag the last receiver spot in early September.

3. Who will stand out along an injury-battered offensive line?

The Seahawks likely won't play starters more than a couple of series by default anyway, but the offensive line will be without at least three projected starters on Saturday night. Duane Brown has yet to practice during training camp as he seeks a new contract, while Ethan Pocic (hamstring) and Damien Lewis (oblique) have been sidelined or limited this week and will be held out.

Pocic and Lewis will most likely be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes at their respective positions, providing an opportunity for both players to get extensive game reps. In Fuller's case, much could be on the line, as he has been seeing first-team reps throughout training camp and it's not inconceivable he could pass Pocic on the depth chart with a strong preseason. As for Haynes, he has spelled Gabe Jackson and Lewis during team sessions in camp with the first team and may even get his first action at center in the preseason opener as he aims to lock up a roster spot.

At left tackle, with Brown out, Cedric Ogbuehi nursing a bicep strain, and Jamarco Jones and Tommy Champion also banged up, sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe will start as the blind side protector and should play well into the second half in Vegas. Even playing against second and third-team defenses, the exhibition opener will present a quality first litmus test for the massive 6-foot-8 rookie, who has handled everything thrown at him thus far. Holding his own against another team could help him secure Seattle's "swing" tackle job.

4. Which defensive ends will step up following Aldon Smith's release?

Before being released earlier this week, Smith looked poised to take on a significant role in Seattle's defense. Along with playing LEO defensive end, the veteran defender was also seeing snaps at SAM linebacker, reduced inside as a 3-tech defensive tackle, and as a stand-up linebacker covering the A-gap. With him being waived due to trust-related issues earlier this week, there are plenty of snaps now up for grabs.

Smith's departure should create more playing time for Benson Mayowa, who finished last season strong with 4.0 sacks in the final six games after Carlos Dunlap arrived via trade. But Rasheem Green and Alton Robinson stand out as the two players with the most to potentially gain in this scenario. Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Green has been quiet for most of training camp and needs a quality preseason to secure a roster spot. As for Robinson, he's a more natural LEO than Green and after producing 4.0 sacks as a rookie, he will have a chance to carve out a bigger role in the pass rushing rotation. In a crowded end group, there's much at stake for both players.

5. After a one-year hiatus, how will Darrell Taylor perform in his first NFL action?

A prolonged recovery from leg surgery prevented Taylor from suiting up for a single game during his rookie season, but the 2020 second-round pick will finally make his NFL debut on Saturday with no shortage of hype. Since he returned to the field for rookie minicamp in May, coaches and teammates have been praising the ex-Tennessee standout throughout the offseason, with everyone raving about his explosiveness, athleticism, and versatility.

During camp, Taylor has lived up to the billing, showing tremendous burst rushing off the edge and fluidity in space when asked to drop back into coverage. But he hasn't played in an actual game for nearly two years and he's filling some big shoes replacing K.J. Wright at strongside linebacker, so it will be fascinating to see how he adjusts to his new position lining up against other competition for the first time.

6. Amid an intense competition, which cornerbacks will capitalize on their first in-game opportunity?

While Seattle has several intriguing positional battles playing out right now, none of them come close to the competition at cornerback. The team has two vacant starting spots on the outside after losing Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar in free agency, while the slot cornerback spot remains up for grabs as well.

D.J. Reed won't be playing against the Raiders due to a groin injury, opening the door for Tre Flowers to start and stake his claim to the right cornerback spot on Saturday. Rookie Tre Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, will also see extensive playing time after putting together a series of impressive practices this week and seeing his first reps with the first team defense. On the left side, Ahkello Witherspoon has distanced himself a bit from the rest of the pack, but veteran Pierre Desir will have a chance to make up some ground in the preseason opener. There's much to prove on the outside and all four of those players will be looking to prove they are starter-worthy.

As for the nickel role, Marquise Blair appears to be all the way back from a torn ACL that ended his 2020 season after just two games. But after filling in admirably for Blair, Ugo Amadi remains very much in the picture in the slot competition and while the two defenders are vying for a starting role, it's possible both players could see the field for the Seahawks. Each defender possesses vastly different skill sets, which would give Norton tremendous flexibility at the position depending on the opponent and situation. Expect to see plenty of both players on Saturday night.