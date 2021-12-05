Alex Collins Won't Suit Up For Seahawks vs. 49ers

Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Alex Collins Headlines Seahawks Inactives vs. 49ers

    Seattle will give Collins a week to rest with Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer back healthy and Adrian Peterson ready to make his team debut in the backfield.
    After missing practice time this week, including being limited on Friday, the Seahawks will be without veteran running back Alex Collins against the 49ers on Sunday.

    Collins, who has been Seattle's starter since Week 5 when Chris Carson went down with a neck injury, has battled through a groin injury for more than a month. Since suffering the injury, he's averaged only 3.2 yards per carry on 53 rushing attempts and hasn't scored a touchdown.

    Playing at well below 100 percent, the Seahawks opted to rest Collins this weekend with Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) both back in action after sitting out last Monday's loss to Washington. The team also elevated Adrian Peterson, who signed with the practice squad on Wednesday, to the active roster and he will make his team debut donning a No. 21 jersey.

    As expected, Seattle will once again be short-handed along the offensive line with left guard Damien Lewis missing his second straight game. According to coach Pete Carroll, he's dealing with a hyperextended elbow and shoulder injury and he recently had a cyst removed from his groin.

    Surprisingly, with the Seahawks down to their third string left guard in Kyle Fuller, the team made third-year lineman Phil Haynes a healthy scratch. In terms of depth, starting center Ethan Pocic could slide over to left guard in a pinch, while backup center Dakoda Shepley has previously played guard and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan also saw work their in the preseason.

    Capping off Seattle's inactives list, quarterback Jacob Eason, cornerback Nigel Warrior, and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche will be held out as healthy scratches.

    As for San Francisco, coach Kyle Shanahan's squad will be missing some vital pieces on both sides of the football in today's NFC West rematch. Star receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Dre Greenlaw were already ruled out on Friday with groin injuries and after participating in warmups during pre-game, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner won't play due to a hamstring strain.

