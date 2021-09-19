Analysis: 3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks in Home Opener Versus Titans

Since joining the NFC West in 2002, the Seahawks have led the division in playoff appearances (14), division titles (nine), Super Bowl appearances (three) and championships (one). But it may come as a surprise to some that in just seven of their 19 completed seasons in the NFC West, they've started out with a 2-0 record.

Most recently doing it in 2019 and 2020, Seattle will look to start 2-0 for the third year in a row this Sunday. But with a high-powered Titans offense coming to town and rain in the forecast, doing so will be no small feat. Here are three "best-case scenarios" for the Seahawks in this one.

1. Following Cardinals' blueprint, Seahawks make Derrick Henry a non-factor

In Week 1, Derrick Henry carried the ball 17 times for just 58 yards against a middle-of-the-pack Cardinals defense. It was not a performance football fans are accustomed to seeing from the punishing runner, but Arizona was able to quickly eliminate him from the equation by keeping his gains to a minimum and forcing Tennessee to become one-dimensional after jumping out to a massive lead early on. If the Seahawks can follow that same format, the Titans will be in for yet another long afternoon. They certainly have the bodies to do it.

2. Seattle's corners—particularly Tre Flowers—show encouraging signs against Julio Jones and A.J. Brown

Even if the Seahawks are successful in limiting Henry, they still have to deal with the elite receiving duo of Brown and Jones. The biggest question mark here is D.J. Reed, who's questionable with a calf injury. On Friday, however, head coach Pete Carroll sounded confident that Reed would play. But fans are more than valid to feel concerned about how his list of injures this summer and his move to left corner could affect his play, as well as how Flowers will fare against top-tier talent. Week 1 answered none of the questions the corner duo present, so Sunday's game will truly be trial by fire for both. If they come out with a strong performance, that would go a long way to building confidence within the organization, which has completely rebuilt the depth behind them.

3. In first crack at it, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll notch 100th win together

As the final whistle blew at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wilson and Carroll secured win No. 99 together. Now, they get their first opportunity to hit the century mark and surpass Jim Kelly and Marv Levy to be the seventh-most winningest coach-quarterback duo in NFL history. And in the Seahawks' first regular season home game with fans in attendance since December 2019, there's absolutely no better time for the two franchise-defining figures to add another milestone to their Hall of Fame legacies.