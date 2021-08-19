Analysis: 3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks' Preseason Duel With Broncos

The Seahawks' matchup with the Broncos this Saturday is lining up to be their most exciting of the preseason. It will mark the return of fans to Lumen Field for the first time since December of 2019 and should feature some of the team's starters who sat out last weekend's game against the Raiders.

Losing quarterback Geno Smith derailed Seattle's plans in Las Vegas early on, setting the offense on a course to run just 46 plays and possess the ball for merely 19 minutes and 23 seconds. As a result, the defense played a whopping 79 snaps and could not get off the field as the Raiders pounded the rock 36 times for 158 yards and two scores on the ground.

Preseason games can't get much worse than that on the Seahawks' front, so it stands to reason this Saturday's game should go a bit more favorably in the their direction. If it ends up going as well as the trip to Las Vegas went poorly, here are three best-case scenarios that would make that happen.

1. Someone jumps out at cornerback, offering clarity and confidence in left-side competition

Ahkello Witherspoon wasn't necessarily bad against the Raiders, but he wasn't all too impressive either. None of the cornerbacks really were, save for maybe Gavin Heslop. Witherspoon has a great challenge ahead of him on Saturday and could make a real statement about his place in the starting lineup with a strong performance against Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. He might also get a shot at Courtland Sutton, who Denver head coach Vic Fangio said may get some snaps in this one as the receiver works his way back from a torn ACL. If Witherspoon struggles, however, the Seahawks will hope one of rookie Tre Brown or Pierre Desir can leave a lasting impression or else the offseason concerns about their cornerback group may be realized.

2. Against strong stable of backs, Seahawks run defense makes statement

As mentioned, the Seahawks' run defense had a truly terrible time down in Las Vegas. To be fair, their two top interior defenders, Poona Ford and Al Woods, didn't play. That might change this Saturday, however, as Seattle prepares to face a Denver team with an underrated offensive line and an explosive stable of running backs. From veteran Melvin Gordon to second-round pick Javonte Williams and former Oregon standout Royce Freeman, the Seahawks will have their work cut out for them in the trenches. Hopefully, the defensive tackles behind Ford and Woods take a significant step forward and rid themselves of their woes in Vegas.

3. Russell Wilson, Seahawks' No. 1 offense look efficient in limited snaps

It will likely be for a single drive at most, but it's quite possible Russell Wilson makes his 2021 debut in this game. If so, this will be the first opportunity for fans to see how Wilson and some of the Seahawks' No. 1 offense looks under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Getting out to a strong start and looking efficient would be a nice sign in what could be the unit's only "dress rehearsal" of the preseason.