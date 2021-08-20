August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Analysis: 5 Defensive Players to Watch as Seahawks Face Broncos

Which players should Seahawks fans keep an eye on when the defense is on the field this Saturday? Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez discuss.
Author:
and
Publish date:

As the Seahawks return to Lumen Field for a preseason bout with the Broncos this Saturday, there will be plenty of names to watch. That may even include some of the team's starters, who all sat out against the Raiders in Las Vegas last weekend.

Check out the video above as reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the five defensive players they'll be keeping a close eye on versus Denver. 

Pier-Olivier Lestage
Game Day

Analysis: 4 Seahawks Who Have Most Ground to Gain in Preseason Game Against Broncos

USATSI_16567192
Game Day

Analysis: 5 Defensive Players to Watch as Seahawks Face Broncos

20210818_141204
Seahawks News

'Blessed' With Opportunity, Gavin Heslop Emerges as Viable Contender in Seahawks' CB Competition

USATSI_16566450
Seahawks News

Following in Footsteps of DeShawn Shead, Ryan Neal 'Grateful' For Role With Seahawks

20210817_134302_capture
Seahawks News

5 Observations From Seahawks 16th Training Camp Practice

USATSI_13178993
Game Day

Analysis: 3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks' Preseason Duel With Broncos

USATSI_16566451
Game Day

Analysis: 5 Offensive Players to Watch in Seahawks' Preseason Matchup With Broncos

Russell Wilson Duane Brown
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson Hopeful Duane Brown, Seahawks Will Figure Out Contract